Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
Heartbreaking: 2-Year-Old Boy in New York Starved to Death After Father Passed Away From Heart Condition
Earlier this year, in upstate New York, a father and son were found dead in their home. The two-year-old reportedly died after his 59-year-old father passed away from a heart condition, leaving the boy with no way to survive. According to NBC News, David Conde Sr. and his namesake, David...
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
natureworldnews.com
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
It is important to always take snake bites seriously. While some bites are dry, which are less harmful and most likely will swell, others are venomous, and, if not treated carefully and promptly, can lead to death. Man accused in manslaughter of a boy instead of snake bite. The untimely...
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
Baby Cow & Owner Missing After Police Officers Found Them Sleeping by Alligator
A calf and its owner are still missing after authorities found them sleeping beside a 7-foot alligator. Washington police arrived at a residence on October 20. Once there, they found an alligator and calf inside a container, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department in a news release. Previously,...
Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’
A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight
An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
Canadian Paramedic Treats Woman in Fatal Car Crash, Later Learns It Was Her 17-Year-Old Daughter
Jayme Erickson only discovered that she'd treated her own severely injured daughter when she returned home A Canadian paramedic unknowingly treated her own daughter in a fatal car accident. Jayme Erickson was first to attend the Nov. 15 crash north of Calgary in which the passenger was trapped inside the vehicle with severe injuries. She then sat in the car and tended to the trapped woman until further medical teams arrived. Tragically, the paramedic was not aware that the passenger involved was her 17-year-old daughter Montana — who was...
15-Year-Old Dies After Being Turned Away By The Hospital
On September 21st, 2022, 15-year-old Zenizole Vena lost her life after being turned away by nurses at Motherwell clinic just because she didn’t have a police report. image for illustration purposes onlyPhoto byonlinemarkerting/unsplash.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Tiffany's Jewelry Tycoon Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship Under Mysterious Circumstances
A tycoon of Tiffany's jewelry has died after falling from a cruise ship under mysterious circumstances on October 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dilek Ertek, 71, was the distributor of Tiffany's jewelry in Turkey for over two decades. After falling from the Norwegian Spirit cruise ship, her family has raised questions surrounding the circumstances — including missing jewelry from her cabin — of her mysterious death. Ertek's son, Gokce Atuk, claims jewelry went missing from his mother's safe in her cabin aboard the cruise ship prior to her unexpected death. The Turkish newspaper, Sabah, has reported that Ertek's family has urged...
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl
In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Two teens were speeding on a Florida road late at night. Then came the curve, cops say
Two teens were killed in a crash after their car went airborne in Southwest Florida on Wednesday night.
Toddler Dies After Being Mauled by Dog at Motel: Police
New South Wales police said a 2-year-old boy was bitten by at least one dog and later died from his injuries.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Hero girl, 7, saves toddler's life when she spotted the baby slip silently into a public pool and jumped in to save her from drowning
A seven year-old-girl is being hailed a hero after she dived into a public pool without a moment's hesitation to rescue a toddler who could have drowned. Phoebe Van Neil, a year 2 student from Perth, was on holiday at Broome in Western Australia's far north-west with her family this month when she noticed the toddler had fallen in the water.
CBS News
