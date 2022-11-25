Read full article on original website
5 Quality ETFs for Outperformance This Holiday Season
Higher inflation, Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and China’s zero-COVID policy continue to wreak havoc on the stock market and are feared to retain the momentum for the rest of this year. However, optimism around the holiday season is expected to fuel stocks (read: 5 ETFs That Deserve Special Thanks in Rotten 2022).
4 ETFs to Benefit From Cyber Week Sales
While shoppers are grabbing the Black Friday deals, retailers are preparing for Cyber Monday — the next big shopping event. In fact, Cyber Monday has grabbed maximum consumer attention in the recent past as "the preferred day for deals." In fact, Cyber Week (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) as a...
BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.80, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of...
What Makes Spartan Stores (SPTN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Shopify (SHOP) Witnesses Record-Breaking Black Friday Sales
SHOP - Free Report) recently announced that it recorded sales of $3.36 billion on Black Friday, which marked a 17% year-over-year increase. It catered to more than 7.9 million unique shoppers who purchased from a Shopify retailer. The top-selling cities on Black Friday were London, Los Angeles and New York...
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
Is SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
XTN - Free Report) made its debut on 01/26/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
PRF - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/19/2005. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.08 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. Why Large Cap...
2 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks on the Right Track Amid Industry Odds
GPC - Free Report) and LKQ Corporation (. LKQ - Free Report) appear better-positioned, thanks to their strategic buyouts and investor-friendly moves. The Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry comprises companies that engage in the production, marketing and distribution of replacement components for the automotive aftermarket. The industry players offer replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair as well as accessorize vehicles. A few of the important auto replacement components include engine, steering, drive axle, suspension, brakes and gearbox parts. The auto replacement market is somewhat less exposed to business downturns as consumers are more inclined to spend on replacement parts to maintain their vehicles rather than splurge on new ones. Consumers can either opt for repairing vehicles on their own or can avail professional services for the same. The industry is undergoing a radical change, with evolving customer expectations and technological innovation acting as game changers.
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 28, 2022
ADM - Free Report) is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products.Shares of Archer Daniels have outpaced the industry in a year's time on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2022. Both top and bottom lines beat estimates and grew year over year. This marked the 13th straight quarter of an earnings surprise and the 12th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth. Results were bolstered by robust global demand, gains from the integrated global value chain and a solid product portfolio. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment remained a key growth driver. It expects the nutrition segment operating profit growth of 15-20% in 2022. The fourth-quarter performance is likely to be higher year over year, driven by the continued demand in the Human Nutrition unit. Archer Daniels is on track with the Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience. As a part of readiness efforts, the company introduced a company-wide simplification initiative. The company’s strategic pillars for growth as well as the aforementioned new initiatives are guided and supported by the Readiness program, focused on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPSE - Free Report) was launched on 11/15/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $306.21 million, making it one of...
2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2023
These two stocks have worked so far in 2022, and they could do just as well in 2023.
Is Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF (NUSC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUSC - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock
YUM - Free Report) is benefiting from robust same-store sales, Taco Bell’s growth and expansion efforts. Shares of the company have gained 7.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s increase of 3.9%. However, a rise in net costs and expenses remains a concern. Growth Drivers.
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
SAR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
CAT - Free Report) impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
STM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +19.9%, compared to...
Should Value Investors Buy Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Is Celestica (CLS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
