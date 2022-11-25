ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

whdh.com

2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999

Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Driver injured after vehicle goes up in flames this morning on Route 24

A driver was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle went up in flames on an area highway. A call came into dispatch through Massachusetts State Police at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a car fire on Route 24 South in Fall River near the Route 195 split. The Fall River Fire Department and a rescue responded to the scene.
FALL RIVER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
HADLEY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities in Massachusetts reveal 4 dead infants located in apartment

Authorities in Massachusetts revealed Monday evening that they recovered 4 deceased infants from an apartment this month. According to police, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. Officers...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man dies after being struck by vehicle in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Foxborough Saturday morning, according to police. Foxborough police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Cocasset Street, near the intersection of Oak Street. That intersection is a T-intersection. The victim,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving

BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000

Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
CHICOPEE, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Worcester Festival of Lights! 12/2!

Worcester Festival of Lights! The City’s annual Festival of Lights event will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Worcester Common Oval. with a tree lighting at 6pm. This free, family-friendly event will host a number of lighting features, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations and performances. In commemoration of Worcester’s Tercentennial anniversary, in partnership with the City and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs.
WORCESTER, MA

