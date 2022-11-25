Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving fire leaves 300 without a home in Worcester
The Salvation Army of Massachusetts announced on Twitter a massive effort to support 300 residents who are without a home after a fire in Worcester on Thanksgiving.
80 years later, 4 things you may not know about the devastating Cocoanut Grove fire
An anniversary vigil will be held Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 17 Piedmont Street in Boston. Monday marks 80 years since a fire broke out at a Boston nightclub and killed nearly 500 people. On the night of November 28, 1942, the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub went up in flames.
whdh.com
2 people found dead near Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead near the Forest Hills MBTA station. Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area early Sunday morning. Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were overdoses. Foul play is not suspected. This is a developing news...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents of Worcester high rise still shut out as crews work to restore power
WORCESTER, Mass. - More than 100 families living in a 16-story apartment building in Worcester are still unable to return to their homes as crews investigate an electrical fire that began early Thursday morning. What You Need To Know. An electrical fire forced more than 100 families out of a...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
MassLive.com
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $439,999
Eraldo Bango acquired the property at 53 Moreland Green Drive, Worcester, from Oratokhai Chisenga P Oratokhai and Ofemu Oratokhai on Nov. 1, 2022. The $439,999 purchase price works out to $364 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement sits on a 9,797-square-foot lot. Additional...
fallriverreporter.com
Driver injured after vehicle goes up in flames this morning on Route 24
A driver was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle went up in flames on an area highway. A call came into dispatch through Massachusetts State Police at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a car fire on Route 24 South in Fall River near the Route 195 split. The Fall River Fire Department and a rescue responded to the scene.
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
westernmassnews.com
Man rescued from Lake Warner in Hadley
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man is safe after being rescued from a Hampshire County lake Saturday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., Hadley Police responded to reports of a missing man who left to go canoeing earlier in the day and had not returned home. Police then went to the...
Hadley Police rescue stranded canoer
The Hadley Police Department rescued a canoer Saturday when the operator failed to make contact with friends and family.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities in Massachusetts reveal 4 dead infants located in apartment
Authorities in Massachusetts revealed Monday evening that they recovered 4 deceased infants from an apartment this month. According to police, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. Officers...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
WCVB
Massachusetts man dies after being struck by vehicle in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Foxborough Saturday morning, according to police. Foxborough police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. on Cocasset Street, near the intersection of Oak Street. That intersection is a T-intersection. The victim,...
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000
Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Worcester Festival of Lights! 12/2!
Worcester Festival of Lights! The City’s annual Festival of Lights event will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Worcester Common Oval. with a tree lighting at 6pm. This free, family-friendly event will host a number of lighting features, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations and performances. In commemoration of Worcester’s Tercentennial anniversary, in partnership with the City and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
