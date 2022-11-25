ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Raiders RT Thayer Munford highest-graded rookie on team

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
The Raiders haven’t gotten a ton out of their draft class and that is to be expected when your first pick is at No. 90. Their top pick, Dylan Parham, has been a starter for most of the season. But the rest of the class leaves a lot to be desired.

However, there is one selection that has stood out this season and that is offensive tackle Thayer Munford. While he’s only been a part-time player, Munford has shown some flashes when he’s been on the field.

In a recent article by Kambui Bomani of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about each team’s highest-graded rookie this season. For the Raiders, that was none other than Munford. Here is what Bomani had to say about the seventh-round pick from Ohio State:

“Munford has chipped in significant snaps at right tackle since the Raiders released former first-round selection Alex Leatherwood after the preseason. He’s surrendered only 11 total pressures across 203 pass-blocking snaps and holds a 69.6 pass-blocking grade.”

If Munford could eventually develop into the team’s starting right tackle, that would be a homerun pick by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. But it would still be a success if he could prove to be a viable swing tackle.

Look for the Raiders to give Munford more snaps as the season winds down as they look to develop some more of their young offensive linemen.

