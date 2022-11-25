Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash
According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
WMTW
Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage
A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WMTW
New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
Man charged in connection with fatal August crash in Sanford
SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a Wells woman. Cody Michaud, 32, was arrested without incident on Nov. 18, Sanford police said in a release. He is also charged with operating under the influence involving death and violation of bail.
Maine man allegedly killed brother whose badly mutilated body was found in trailer
POLAND, Maine (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man who allegedly believed he was "The Terminator" stands accused of killing his oldest brother. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a mobile home on Thursday, Nov. 24. At the scene, they reportedly found the deceased victim. According to the Sheriff's...
WMUR.com
Concord man says his car was stolen while warming up
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man said his car was stolen Friday morning while he was warming it up. Mike McCormack said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. He said he looked out his kitchen window and could not find his car.
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WMUR.com
Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning
GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
Portsmouth Porche rollover kills one person
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a Porsche crashed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crash took place at the junction of the Route 1 bypass southbound and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said in a news release...
wabi.tv
Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
Maine Hunter Comes Across Two Bucks With Antlers Locked Up, & One Is Still Alive
It’s already tough enough to bag a great, mature buck while hunting during deer season. Much less, finding two that are locked up together. But sure enough, according to Field & Stream, Lebanon, Maine native Adam Blanchette was lucky enough to come across this scene while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on November 10th.
WCVB
1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93
A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
whdh.com
Police arrest New Hampshire man, the second in connection to Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police arrested a New Hampshire man in connection to the robbery of a bank in Martha’s Vineyard, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office announced Saturday. Friday evening at 8:00 p.m., authorities including State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Omar Johnson...
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player
PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
