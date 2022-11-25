ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

B98.5

A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
WMTW

Pick-up crashes head-on with dump truck in Naples, causes extensive damage

A head-on crash involving a dump truck and a pick-up truck sent a person to the hospital Monday morning. Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies, Maine State Police troopers and Naples Fire and EMS all responded to the scene along Sebago Road around 7:45 a.m. According to officials, the truck was heading...
NAPLES, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Driver Charged in August Death of Maine Mom in Sanford Crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler that hit a Wells mother of two daughters head-on in an August crash has been arrested and charged with her death. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. on August 21, where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
WELLS, ME
WMTW

New Gloucester teen seriously hurt in crash in Gray

GRAY, Maine — Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say an 18-year-old from New Gloucester is being treated for serious injuries following a crash Saturday night. Deputies, along with first responders from Windham and Gray reported to the crash near West Gray Road (Route 115) and Pleasant View...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMUR.com

Concord man says his car was stolen while warming up

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man said his car was stolen Friday morning while he was warming it up. Mike McCormack said he went back to his Tremont Street apartment to grab his water bottle. He said he looked out his kitchen window and could not find his car.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day

Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in custody after stolen car from Concord found in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning. Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones. McCormack told News 9 he was...
WEARE, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: West Gray Road reopened early Sunday morning

GRAY, Maine — Update: West Gray Road in Gray was reopened early Sunday morning. Story: A motor vehicle crash occurred in Gray and caused a road closure Saturday night around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. West Gray Road between Totten...
GRAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth Porche rollover kills one person

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a Porsche crashed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the early hours of Thursday morning. The crash took place at the junction of the Route 1 bypass southbound and the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said in a news release...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
wabi.tv

Woman arrested after setting child’s stroller on fire

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston Police arrested a woman Thursday after she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire. It happened on Summer Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday. Lewiston Police say 32-year-old Kris Burgess, who lives in Maine and Florida, was charged with Class A arson. Police say...
LEWISTON, ME
WCVB

1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

NH State Police Clocks 2 Drunk Drivers at Over 100 MPH on I-93

A New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over two drivers going well over 100 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning charging both with aggravated driving under the influence. A Massachusetts man was clocked at 120 mph in Bow around 3:20 a.m. as he passed Trooper Zach Bilotta. Jacob Hulsoor,...
BOW, NH
CBS Boston

Woman killed in NH crash on Thanksgiving was college softball player

PORTSMOUTH -- A woman who died after a car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been identified as a Salve Regina University student. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H. played softball at the school, the team confirmed. "With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Drew Ceppetelli. Her infectious smile made everyone around her light up. Our program is better because of Drew and we hope we will continue to make her proud. We love you Drew, give Frankie a big hug for us. Fly high lucky seven," Salve Regina tweeted. According to New Hampshire State Police, the car rolled over several...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two people accused of breaking into a Portland cannabis store

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into a cannabis dispensary in Portland early Friday morning. No product was stolen from Sweet Dirt, located on Forest Avenue because the cannabis and other merchandise were locked in a safe, Sweet Dirt Senior Vice President of Operations Amanda Abelmann. said.
PORTLAND, ME

