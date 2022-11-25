Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
NBC Connecticut
Shopping on Cyber Monday? Make Sure to Think Before You Click
It’s the Monday after Thanksgiving. That means it is Cyber Monday: a day to cash in on holiday shopping sales online. Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is no longer a single-day event to get a great deal online. Retailers tend to be extending their deals and steals for longer...
NBC Connecticut
UK Property Demand Slides 44% After Market-Rocking Mini-Budget, Study Shows
Demand for U.K. residential properties nearly halved year-on-year in the four weeks to Nov. 20 following the government's chaotic budget, property website Zoopla found. New sales fell 28% over the period. Zoopla's report said current dynamics were a "shake-out rather than a pre-cursor to a housing crash". Prices are widely...
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two historically high-growth stocks are cheaper than ever and ripe for the picking, while another longtime winner is expensive and entirely avoidable.
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets face a new test this week after protests broke out across China (more on this below). The unrest, driven by rage over the Chinese government's draconian Covid controls, sapped Asian stocks and appeared to weigh on early sentiment before U.S. markets opened. Last week, stocks closed on a positive note after the Thanksgiving-shortened frame. This week, though, we're back to business as usual. More earnings are on deck, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday, Salesforce on Wednesday and Kroger on Thursday. Friday will bring the October jobs report, which will fuel a new wave of speculation about the Federal Reserve's next move in its battle against inflation. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Connecticut
Disney Hiring Freeze Will Stay in Place, CEO Bob Iger Tells Employees
Iger took questions from employees after about five minutes of introduction. He acknowledged Disney's focus must shift toward making its streaming business profitable, rather than concentrating on simply adding subscribers. In a memo last week, Iger said one of his first actions will be to redo Disney's organizational structure. Disney...
NBC Connecticut
From Cereal to Food Giant — Kellogg Stages a Makeover
Kellogg, the 117-year-old brand that started as a breakfast cereal company has since expanded to be one of the largest food companies in the world, has seen declining cereal sales over the past couple of decades. The one-time category leader is now facing a number of setbacks, including numerous lawsuits...
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Startup MoonPay Hires Time President to Lead Its Enterprise Business
Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
