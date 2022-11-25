Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Markets face a new test this week after protests broke out across China (more on this below). The unrest, driven by rage over the Chinese government's draconian Covid controls, sapped Asian stocks and appeared to weigh on early sentiment before U.S. markets opened. Last week, stocks closed on a positive note after the Thanksgiving-shortened frame. This week, though, we're back to business as usual. More earnings are on deck, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Tuesday, Salesforce on Wednesday and Kroger on Thursday. Friday will bring the October jobs report, which will fuel a new wave of speculation about the Federal Reserve's next move in its battle against inflation. Read live markets updates here.

22 HOURS AGO