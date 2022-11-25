Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: countdown to Wales v England, plus Iran v USA – live
Qatar’s World Cup reaches the simultaneous group finish stage. Join Martin Belam for all the latest news
NBC Connecticut
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
NBC Connecticut
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch England vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.
NBC Connecticut
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NBC Connecticut
Gregg Berhalter Says USMNT Took No Part in Iran Social Media Controversy
United States manager Gregg Berhalter said that his players and staff were not involved in social media posts that the U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed on Sunday that removed the central image of Iran's flag. Berhalter went on to apologize on behalf of the federation, insisting that the USMNT is...
NBC Connecticut
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
NBC Connecticut
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
NBC Connecticut
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Connecticut
US Soccer Briefly Scrubs Emblem From Iran Flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
Iran threatened families of national soccer team, according to security source
The families of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to "behave" ahead of the match against the USA on Tuesday, a source involved in the security of the games said.
NBC Connecticut
Croatia Scores Four Unanswered Goals to Eliminate Canada
In a back-and-forth battle, Croatia defeated Canada 4-1 on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. Andrej Kramaric (twice), Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer scored for Croatia, while Alphonso Davies netted Canada's goal. Croatia now sits tied with Morocco atop the Group F table, while Canada is officially eliminated from contention with...
NBC Connecticut
Enzo Fernández's Curling Strike Gives Argentina 2-0 Lead Over Mexico
What a way to announce yourself to the world stage. Up 1-0 over Mexico in the closing stages of their Group C showdown on Saturday, 21-year-old Argentine center midfielder Enzo Fernández closed the door shut with a beautiful curling strike in the 87th minute. Lionel Messi, who scored the...
NBC Connecticut
Top Three Moments From Day 7 of 2022 World Cup
The first spot in soccer's Sweet 16 has been claimed. Day 7 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup saw France, the defending champions, become the first of the 32 teams competing in the tournament to advance to the Round of 16 after a 2-1 with over Denmark. Argentina also kept...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country's largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was stunned...
NBC Connecticut
Spectator Invades Portugal-Uruguay Game With Support for Iranian Women, LGBTQ, Ukraine
A spectator ran on the pitch in the 52nd minute of Uruguay and Portugal’s Group H matchup at Lusail Stadium on Monday. They were carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Women” on the back.
