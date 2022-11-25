Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The AdAmAn Alley Grand Opening Is Tuesday (November 29th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Anti-LGBTQ ‘Hate’ Church Vandalized After Club Q Shooting.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?Brittany AnasColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
WATCH: Lane closure on Garden of the Gods for next 2 weeks
Grass fire in Rye 85% contained, all evacuations lifted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mandatory evacuations have been lifted near a grass fire in Southern Colorado. This is happening now in the Rye area southwest of Pueblo. Heavy smoke and even flames could be seen from the wooded area off of Highway 165. Multiple fire crews have been on...
Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs Saturday, Dec. 3
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest events in the Pikes Peak Region is taking place this Saturday!. The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. The parade brings in crowds of 40,000 to 50,000 people along Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs, featuring about 100 floats.
Firefighters gain containment on a brush fire near Rye that prompted evacuations on Monday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a grass fire near Rye on Monday. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was burning in the area of Old San Isabel Road, north of Rye. As of 5:45 p.m., one outbuilding had been destroyed and no injuries were reported.
No one injured in northeast Colorado Springs structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a fire broke out at a business complex in northeast Colorado Springs overnight. Around 1 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Chapel Hills Professional Park, which is off Briargate Boulevard across the street from Chapel Hills Mall. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke drifting from the roof.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work begins on Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect some delays if using Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 over the next couple weeks as work begins on a utilities project. Springs Utilities is upgrading the water infrastructure at Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning. The project is expected to last at least two weeks, and during that time, Garden of the Gods Road will be cut down to one lane in each direction with no left turns available. The impacted area can be seen on the below map:
Voice of the consumer: Amid tragedy, be on guard for fake support organizations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our community is in mourning following the tragic deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A lot of us want to help the victims and their families, and I want to make sure you do not fall for any scams. Unfortunately, I’ve warned you before that scammers are quick to come out of the woodwork following natural disasters and tragedies like this one. I talked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to share some advice we should keep in mind right now.
Cell phone video shows stolen car drive on sidewalk, jumps curb to avoid police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to a Starbucks near Dublin and Powers for a stolen vehicle. Police say they were initially responding to a call of a possible unconscious driver parked outside the business. David Veal spoke with 11 News and says he called 911 after seeing the Acura SUV parked across multiple spots and partially in an accessible space. He also says when he approached the car he saw two occupants slumped over and kids car seats in the back.
Crash knocks out power for nearly 900 households Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused nearly 900 households to lose power Sunday afternoon. This happened in the Cimarron Hills area. Colorado Springs Utilities said a driver crashed into a transformer in the area, knocking out the power. They were able to restore power to everyone soon afterward.
Survivors of mass shootings across the country show support to those affected by Club Q tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Survivors of mass shootings across the country say they are standing in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy at Club Q. Some of these survivors came to Colorado Springs Sunday. “I want to make something very clear: Every day is a fight and struggle...
Briargate neighborhood reopened Saturday morning after shutdown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Briargate neighborhood is now reopened after it was shutdown Saturday morning due to a barricaded suspect. Police responded to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. An emergency alert went out to neighbors around 6:45 a.m. asking them to stay indoors or stay out of the immediate area until further notice due to police activity related to a barricaded suspect on Thundercloud Drive.
Colorado Springs police provide update on the number of Club Q victims, seek other potential victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and nearly two dozen physically injured after a person reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. The act of violence was carried out Nov. 19 just before...
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
WATCH: Woman accused of pimping makes court appearance in Colorado Springs
Police responding to shots fired in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they are responding to shots fired in the northeast part of Colorado Springs Saturday morning. Not many details are available at this time, but around 7 a.m., police told 11 News that they had the area near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive contained. As of writing, police said there were no injuries.
Brother and sister shot at Club Q, one year after mom passed away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -This picture was taken an hour before the lives of James and Charlene Slaugh were changed forever. The brother-sister pair were among the 24 injured from the mass shooting at Club Q, which ultimately left five dead. They were at the nigh club to let loose...
Colorado Springs homicide investigation closes major road in south part of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both north and southbound lanes of South Nevada avenue closed Saturday evening near I-25 after a man died. This was in southern Colorado Springs, near Las Vegas street. Police tell 11 News that they blocked lanes to respond to a call for medical help on...
Suspected drunk driver crashes into pole, causes second crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into a traffic control signal pole, causing a second crash. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a car crashed into a traffic control signal pole at Dublin and Flintridge, knocking it into the roadway. The driver, who was identified by police as Richard Beaudoin, was taken to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters. Police say speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash.
WATCH: El Paso County surpasses possible homicide record
Wanted man captured in Security; shelter-in-place order lifted
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wanted man is in custody after briefly evading capture Monday morning. Residents in a Security neighborhood were told to stay in their homes for a short time while deputies tried to catch up to the suspect. “Deputies are in the area searching for a wanted...
