SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, today announced KamiPro Security, a professional-grade, video alarm system for use in residences and small businesses. The smart camera-based security system utilizes vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app that replaces the outdated panel system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005516/en/ Kami Pro Security uses vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app. No need for expensive contracts, sensors or outdated panel installation. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO