With Thanksgiving behind us, the always busy run up to the holidays have officially begun. You can take a break from the shopping, baking, and entertaining at many great events around the area during this first week of December. Children will have a blast at the Dinosaur Adventure at the Oncenter, a North Pole Pajama Party at the MOST, and “Holiday Nights” at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. This weekend is busy with holiday music and markets, including the 52nd annual Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival at Nottingham High School.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO