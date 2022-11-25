I’ll tell ya what…you want all these criminals, murderers freed, how bout they all go live in YOUR rental property. They do the crime, they do the time…simple as that. It’s not like they don’t know if they murder someone, then their gonna go to prision!!
I do not know this woman but for her to stand up to so many judgemental people means she is a strong woman, to speak and advocate for thousands of people who have family or friends in the system or for the people in the system means she has courage. She is not saying let murders out on bail or a ticket. However the Laws would protect people NOT just people who did the "crime". their are lot of people who do or don't commit the crime get different sentences depending on different factors. "race" sense someone brought it up plays a role, If you have a paid attorney plays a role, depending on where and what judge plays a role. so my point is this why bash the woman who is doing something she believes in as she looks at an over all picture instead of being simple minded and saying if u did the crime u do the crime. bet all of you have speed before and probably never got caught or had a ticket , it's still braking the law.
