ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Pull Back as Traders Weigh Impact of China Protest on Supply Chain

Treasury yields dipped Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading about 2 basis points lower at 3.67%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.44%, after falling by 3 basis points.
NBC Miami

Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
NBC Miami

Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC Miami

Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
NBC Miami

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy