3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit in 2023
Next year's maximum Social Security check is going up along with the Social Security Administration's cost of living adjustment.
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Traders Weigh Impact of China Protest on Supply Chain
Treasury yields dipped Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading about 2 basis points lower at 3.67%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.44%, after falling by 3 basis points.
NBC Miami
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
NBC Miami
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as housing market slows
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
NBC Miami
Student Loan Payments May Not Resume Until August. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
It's been almost three years since those with federal student loans have had to make a payment, and the White House has now given them more time. Here's what borrowers need to know. It's been almost three years since people with federal student loans have had to make a payment...
NBC Miami
Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads
Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
