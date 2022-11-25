ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant's $1B parts supplier

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast.

Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai’s electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah as well as components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, officials said.

Earlier this month, the governor announced that Joon Georgia would invest $317 million and hire 630 workers for a Hyundai parts plant in Statesboro.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” Kemp said in a statement this week.

In October, Kemp was in Bryan County for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hyundai plant, which the company projects will make up to 300,000 vehicles a year.

Georgia officials say it’s the largest economic development project the state has ever seen.

