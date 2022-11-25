ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Crypto Startup MoonPay Hires Time President to Lead Its Enterprise Business

Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
NBC Miami

Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
NBC Miami

Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022

Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
NBC Miami

How FTX ‘Death Spiral' Spelled Doom for BlockFi, According to Bankruptcy Filing

BlockFi's Chapter 11 bankruptcy troubles began with FTX, a BlockFi advisor said in a court filing, with a liquidity injection that was supposed to save the company. BlockFi advisor Mark Renzi said that BlockFi was completely unlike FTX, but laid the lion's share of the blame at the feet of many others: on the broader markets, on bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and on FTX.
NBC Miami

Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More

Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Pull Back as Traders Weigh Impact of China Protest on Supply Chain

Treasury yields dipped Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading about 2 basis points lower at 3.67%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.44%, after falling by 3 basis points.
NBC Miami

China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
NBC Miami

China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
The Associated Press

Kami Vision Reveals the World’s First AI-Powered Camera Alarm System for the Entire Home with 24/7 Professional Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, today announced KamiPro Security, a professional-grade, video alarm system for use in residences and small businesses. The smart camera-based security system utilizes vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app that replaces the outdated panel system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005516/en/ Kami Pro Security uses vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app. No need for expensive contracts, sensors or outdated panel installation. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...
NBC Miami

Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
Reuters

German inflation in key states eases in November

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.

