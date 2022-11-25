Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Crypto Startup MoonPay Hires Time President to Lead Its Enterprise Business
Time president Keith Grossman is leaving the legacy publisher to take on a new role as the president of enterprise at crypto startup MoonPay, effective December 31. During his tenure at Time, Grossman has become a staunch advocate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, pioneering the media company's NFT business TIMEPieces.
NBC Miami
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
NBC Miami
Here's How the BlockFi Bankruptcy May Affect Your Crypto Taxes for 2022
Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, following the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX. BlockFi halted withdrawals before the filing, but experts say earnings from BlockFi's interest-bearing custodial service are still taxable. Despite recent losses in the crypto market, investors may have other surprise gains for 2022.
NBC Miami
How FTX ‘Death Spiral' Spelled Doom for BlockFi, According to Bankruptcy Filing
BlockFi's Chapter 11 bankruptcy troubles began with FTX, a BlockFi advisor said in a court filing, with a liquidity injection that was supposed to save the company. BlockFi advisor Mark Renzi said that BlockFi was completely unlike FTX, but laid the lion's share of the blame at the feet of many others: on the broader markets, on bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, and on FTX.
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
NBC Miami
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Traders Weigh Impact of China Protest on Supply Chain
Treasury yields dipped Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading about 2 basis points lower at 3.67%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.44%, after falling by 3 basis points.
NBC Miami
Student Loan Payments May Not Resume Until August. Here's What Borrowers Need to Know
It's been almost three years since those with federal student loans have had to make a payment, and the White House has now given them more time. Here's what borrowers need to know. It's been almost three years since people with federal student loans have had to make a payment...
NBC Miami
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
Capital A to combine AirAsia and AirAsia X as part of restructuring plan
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Capital A (CAPI.KL) will combine its AirAsia budget airline business with long-haul offshoot AirAsia X (AIRX.KL) as part of a corporate restructuring designed to shed its status as a financially-distressed firm, CEO Tony Fernandes said.
Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
NBC Miami
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Kami Vision Reveals the World’s First AI-Powered Camera Alarm System for the Entire Home with 24/7 Professional Monitoring
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Kami Vision, the computer vision company that provides AI solutions to enterprise, SMB and consumers, today announced KamiPro Security, a professional-grade, video alarm system for use in residences and small businesses. The smart camera-based security system utilizes vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app that replaces the outdated panel system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005516/en/ Kami Pro Security uses vision AI and 24/7 professional monitoring services to detect potential intruders and distribute verified video in real time via an app. No need for expensive contracts, sensors or outdated panel installation. (Photo: Business Wire)
UK mortgage approvals tumble; markets rally as China boosts Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly – business live
The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain hits its lowest level since June 2020, as housing market slows
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
German inflation in key states eases in November
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation dipped in five states in November, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting cost pressures eased in Europe's largest economy - a welcome development for the European Central Bank but unlikely to weaken its resolve to tame prices.
NBC Miami
China Touts Vaccination Progress as It Seeks Reopening Path; Encourages Booster Shots for Seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
NBC Miami
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
Comments / 0