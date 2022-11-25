Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
natureworldnews.com
Bats Carry Viral Disease that Infects Horses, Fatal to Humans, Possibility of Another Pandemic Discussed
Researchers are looking into a viral disease that bats can spread to horses and eventually could reach humans. Since this is fatal to humans, the potential for a new pandemic is extremely concerning. Zoonotic Spillover. Zoonotic spillover is the process by which pathogens spread from animals to people, frequently by...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
studyfinds.org
Humans may ‘evolve’ to have deformed bodies, second eyelid from overusing technology
CERRITOS, Calif. — Hunched back, clawed-hands, and second eyelids could be common features of human anatomy in the future, a recent computer model reveals. The shocking, hopefully tongue-in-cheek report warns that overusing technology could somehow steer human evolution in a direction that leaves people looking deformed compared to what we consider normal today.
WebMD
Scientists Discover New Blood Types
Nov. 9. 2022 -- What's your blood type? Most people are familiar with the common ones such as A, B, and O. But have you heard of "Er"? Scientists have discovered five more blood types in this uncommon group. The discovery is important to help treat people with an uncommon...
Raleigh News & Observer
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
