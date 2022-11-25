Read full article on original website
For female astronomers, the COVID-19 pandemic widened publishing's gender gap
Before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly shut down labs and sent scientists home to work, female astronomers on average published about nine papers for every 10 published by men—a rate that has remained stagnant for decades. The pandemic appears to have worsened that gender imbalance. In a paper appearing today...
The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
In the early days of the pandemic, the outlook for women seemed bleak. Experts predicted that, faced with an uncertain economy in the midst of a public-health crisis, women would have fewer kids, accelerating America’s long-running drop in fertility. For those who already had children, researchers foresaw plunging employment. Schools and day cares were closing. Family members couldn’t come help with child care. It seemed clear that mothers would take on the majority of this additional labor, forcing many to scale back on or opt out of paid work entirely. American family life would be sent back to the 1950s.
Refugees who set up businesses enrich NZ financially, culturally and socially
With Immigration New Zealand currently examining both the Migrant Settlement Integration Strategy and Refugee Resettlement Strategy, it's the right time to consider the role small business support can play in helping refugees integrate into our society. Each year, the country accepts 1,500 refugees under the Refugee Quota Program. Currently, the...
The violence that killed Cassius Turvey is structural. The solution is Indigenous self-determination
No more. We want an end to the violence. An end to violence of all kinds – of women and men, boys and girls, murdered and missing; of children taken away, locked up and harmed; of racism that directs anger and hatred at our bodies. No more! It must end.
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
United Nations official concerned males could ‘abuse’ new GRA Bill
A UN official has raised concerns that new controversial gender legislation could be abused by predatory men.Reem Alsalem, the UN special rapporteur for violence against women and girls, wrote to the UK Government this week to relay her concerns over the Bill.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is aimed at changing how a person would obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), including by lowering the age limit from 18 to 16, decreasing the amount of time an applicant will need to live in their acquired gender and removing the requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria.My letter to the UK...
Acceptance of LGBTQ People Is Growing and Violence Won't Stop It | Opinion
Support for LGBTQ rights is at an all-time high but it has not immunized our society against tragedies like the one that unfolded Saturday night.
Opinion: Feminism 2.0: The emergence of misandry as a social movement
While most people think of the feminist movement as being focused on the fight for women's rights, a growing segment of the movement centered around hating men. The feminist movement has always been about equality, regardless of gender.
‘We failed victims’: top police officer turns focus to gender-based violence
One of the most senior figures in policing in England and Wales is calling for a new gold standard for gender-based violence investigations, saying women have been “systematically failed” by the criminal justice system. Andy Marsh, the chief executive of the College of Policing, said he wanted a new code of practice for the policing of violence against women and girls – the first since the police code of ethics was introduced eight years ago – saying the bond of trust between women and the police “must be mended”.
Inequality is literally killing us: The most unequal societies suffer most in public health metrics
In 1992, a publication appeared in the British Medical Journal written by Richard Wilkinson, featuring a simple graph of life expectancy in 1981 among nine rich nations, along with the percentage of income received by the poorest 70% of families for each country. It showed how greater inequality in a country was associated with lower life expectancy, with only a weak link between national incomes and mortality rates. Richer countries were not necessarily healthier than less rich ones, at least among developed nations. Increases in income inequality over time were linked to higher death rates. But were the results valid?
Ethiopian schools study suggests COVID has 'ruptured' social skills of the world's poorest children
School closures during the COVID-19 pandemic have "severely ruptured" the social and emotional development of some of the world's poorest children, as well as their academic progress, new evidence shows. In a study of over 2,000 primary school pupils in Ethiopia, researchers found that key aspects of children's social and...
Hustle Culture Harms Women of Color the Most
Systemic issues in the workplace mean that an ethos of constant grind causes disproportionate harm to underrepresented professionals.
Protecting areas most important to people will also benefit nature, finds global study
Researchers found there is no need for policymakers to choose between protecting nature's benefits to people or protecting animal species. Their analysis shows that prioritizing nature's benefits to people simultaneously advances human development, nature conservation, and climate mitigation goals. Historically, targets for protecting ecosystems and biodiversity have been criticized for...
The replication crisis: Researchers reveal a hidden universe of uncertainty
The University of Luxembourg's Department of Social Sciences contributed to a large-scale replication study that aimed to understand the role of decisions that scientists make during the research process. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlights the importance of open science and collaboration among scientists.
Protests against strict COVID-zero policy are sweeping China. It's anyone's guess what happens now
Public protests in China related to the government's COVID-19 restrictions have hit the news worldwide over the weekend, following a fatal apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang last week which killed ten people. Many internet users claimed some residents could not escape because the apartment building was partially locked down, though...
Australian mining companies are shifting their focus to supporting employee well-being
A new Curtin-led report has found that Australian mining companies have a stronger focus on the physical health and safety of employees compared to employee mental health and well-being, followed by a respectful workplace culture. The report, prepared by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center (BCEC) as part of a collaborative...
Study: Canada geese beat humans in longstanding territory battle
Canada geese collide with aircraft, intimidate unassuming joggers, and leave lawns and sidewalks spattered with prodigious piles of poop. They're widely considered nuisance birds, and municipalities invest considerable time and money harassing geese to relocate the feisty flocks. But new University of Illinois research shows standard goose harassment efforts aren't effective, especially in winter when birds should be most susceptible to scare tactics.
Superbugs in the environment rarely transfer to humans, according to new study
The rapid spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) around the globe represents a crisis on many fronts. Infections that are difficult, or impossible, to treat cause considerable public health and economic burdens, but also pose a serious threat to food security. Undoubtedly, the imprudent administration of antibiotics has increased the evolutionary...
All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN
All regions of the world saw water extremes last year -- both floods and droughts -- and billions of people had insufficient freshwater, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Some 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to freshwater at least one month per year.
