Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
Kosciusko woman dies in Leake County wreck on Thanksgiving Day
A Thanksgiving Day wreck in Leake County claimed the life of a Kosciusko woman. According to a report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 28-year-old Shaniqueva Bush. In total, six people died on Mississippi highways over the Thanksgiving holidays. The other fatal wrecks happened in Stone,...
Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
MBI probes Holmes County shooting into trooper vehicle
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Holmes County. A Mississippi State Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County, around 6:30 A.M. Thursday when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper received no injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and...
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala
1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
Man arrested following fatal shooting during dice game in Mississippi
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday in Yazoo County, Mississippi. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, was arrested on Monday. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher Turnage, of Yazoo County.
Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday
5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there. At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Domestic Violence and Felony Possession in Leake and Attala Arrests
LESLIE R LUCKETT, 39, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. JAMES L MORGAN, 68, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, DUI – 3rd (Felony), MHP. Bond N/A, $5,000. GERRICK L NICHOLS, 38, of Kosciusko, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $100....
7 shot, 1 fatally, as a result of Yazoo County dice game
One man is dead and six others injured after a shooting connected to a dice game in Yazoo County, according to WLBT. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says the incident occurred at a bonfire after a dice game at The Wells Ranch shortly after midnight Sunday. Christopher Turnage, 27, of...
Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Missing Teen Located
A teen who was reporting missing has been located. According to authorities with the Greenville Police Department, 17-year-old Shakiyah Selmon is reportedly back with her family. Selmon was reported missing on November 18.
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases
When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
Canton Christmas Festival kicks off, bringing holiday wonder
CANTON, Miss. — The Canton Christmas Festival returns to light up the city. The annual event is open this weekend. The festival will then return on Dec. 2, when it will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through Dec. 23. New events this year include...
