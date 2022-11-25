ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service with 3 different check marks

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hjvnb_0jNNvCVL00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns.

Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals.

The new Twitter CEO has garnered controversy for introducing an $8-per-month subscription service that includes a verified check after a series of users quickly leveraged it to impersonate prominent companies and public figures.

The issues led one account posing as pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company to claim insulin was free, while others impersonated brands like Lockheed Martin and American Girl.

What Twitter knows about you – and what you can do about it

Musk stopped the program and on Monday indicated it would not relaunch until Twitter has a “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

“All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk wrote on Friday. “Painful, but necessary.”

He added that paid users will have the same blue check as those previously given to verified accounts, which were given to signify a “notable” account. Musk has previously said those verified users will eventually lose their checkmarks.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective,” Musk tweeted. “Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York

Musk has made the paid verification service a hallmark of his tenure atop the social media platform as a number of advertisers have slowed or stopped spending on Twitter.

Musk has also sharply reduced Twitter’s workforce, first laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling those remaining to either accept a hardcore work environment or accept severance pay.

He reportedly fired a number of additional employees on Wednesday night.

Ikuhiro Ihara, a software engineer who had been at Twitter for a decade, said he was let go after a code review.

“I was planning to go back to Japan next week and work from Japan, but it turned into a complete winter vacation. Isn’t the timing too much?” he wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms likely on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight as our Next Weather-Maker approaches. Temperatures may even go up after midnight warming from near 50 degrees to the mid 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. ALERT DAY FOR TUESDAY: Our next weather maker is set to move in Tuesday, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson, authorities said. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah, who had been reported missing earlier the same day. His body was found in an abandoned home. Jackson police arrested two […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2nd Chance Drawing tops $500,000 in prizes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The upcoming 2nd Chance promotional drawing for 17 scratch-off games has a total of $544,500 in prize money to be awarded. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the next drawing will occur Friday, December 2, 2022.  Players have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Visit www.mslotteryhome.com and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of abusing mom, threatening deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot Jones Conty deputies while they were responding to a call on Friday, November 25. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputies were responding to a welfare concern about an older woman who lives on Mack […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man dies in crash on U.S. 49 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in a single-car crash on U.S. 49 in Rankin County on Friday, November 25. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. They found that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Phillip Skipper, 25, was traveling south on […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy