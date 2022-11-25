ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service with 3 different check marks

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrJKs_0jNNv83g00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns.

Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals.

The new Twitter CEO has garnered controversy for introducing an $8-per-month subscription service that includes a verified check after a series of users quickly leveraged it to impersonate prominent companies and public figures.

The issues led one account posing as pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company to claim insulin was free, while others impersonated brands like Lockheed Martin and American Girl.

What Twitter knows about you – and what you can do about it

Musk stopped the program and on Monday indicated it would not relaunch until Twitter has a “high confidence of stopping impersonation.”

“All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates,” Musk wrote on Friday. “Painful, but necessary.”

He added that paid users will have the same blue check as those previously given to verified accounts, which were given to signify a “notable” account. Musk has previously said those verified users will eventually lose their checkmarks.

“All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective,” Musk tweeted. “Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week.”

Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York

Musk has made the paid verification service a hallmark of his tenure atop the social media platform as a number of advertisers have slowed or stopped spending on Twitter.

Musk has also sharply reduced Twitter’s workforce, first laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees before telling those remaining to either accept a hardcore work environment or accept severance pay.

He reportedly fired a number of additional employees on Wednesday night.

Ikuhiro Ihara, a software engineer who had been at Twitter for a decade, said he was let go after a code review.

“I was planning to go back to Japan next week and work from Japan, but it turned into a complete winter vacation. Isn’t the timing too much?” he wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Two juveniles charged with Ohio man’s murder

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning. At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTN

1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, one person showed up to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot. Authorities say they were called at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Rosedale Drive. The condition of the person that received […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Man stabbed in Riverside home last spoke to KY inmate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have found the last known person to speak to a victim before he was stabbed in his home in Riverside on Sunday. According to Riverside Police Department Major Angela Jackson, officers responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov.17 after the victim’s […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Finding Amy Hambrick: Ohio woman’s discovery of bones kicks off investigation

To take a look at that behind-the-scenes work, Simon agreed to allow a reporter to be on call with detectives, from the time they are called out until the case goes as far as it can. The first case in this series was the Aug. 25 discovery of an almost complete set of human remains that turned out to belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who went missing in November 2017.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy