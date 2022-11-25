Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Forma's (FMTX) Etavopivat Proves Safety Profile in SCD Study
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced that its investigational pyruvate kinase-R (PKR) activator, etavopivat significantly improved anemia and red blood cell (RBC) health in patients with sickle cell disease (“SCD”). The candidate also demonstrated a favorable tolerability and safety profile in the given patient population. The company is evaluating...
Zacks.com
Stryker's (SYK) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Volume Improves
SYK - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 by 5.4%. The bottom line declined 3.6% year over year. GAAP EPS in the quarter was $2.14, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue Details. This Michigan-based medical...
Zacks.com
PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Viral Vector Assays to Boost Workflows
PKI - Free Report) recently launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors (AAV) Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology. The latest launch will likely expand PerkinElmer's cell and gene therapy portfolio, which includes...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th
CBRL - Free Report) : This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) a Buy Now?
HOLX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this medical device maker have returned +12%, compared...
Zacks.com
UTHR vs. ESALY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
UTHR - Free Report) and Eisai Co. (. ESALY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an...
Zacks.com
Buy 5 Top-Ranked Stocks That Have Emerged as DuPont Winners
Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics for an investment. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings a company generates from its equity. To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont...
Zacks.com
Why Is Graco Inc. (GGG) Up 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
GGG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 4.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Graco Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
3 Medical Instruments Stocks With Potential to Outperform
In recent years, the medical instrument industry, part of the wider Medical sector, has seen a transformation in the nature of its business, leading to higher research and development activities for developing cutting-edge technologies. The industry’s landscape changed further with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis that put robotic and remote services in the limelight. Although the majority of economies have opened up following strict lockdowns in the past couple of years, the demand for robotic and remote services is likely to remain.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
PTEN - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Why Affiliated Managers (AMG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
AMG - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this asset manager...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
JPSE - Free Report) was launched on 11/15/2016, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $306.21 million, making it one of...
Zacks.com
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
AZO - Free Report) closed at $2,545.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the auto...
Zacks.com
BlackBerry (BB) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
BB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.80, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?
BANF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. BancFirst is one of 885 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1...
Zacks.com
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
VRME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF (NUSC) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUSC - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Comments / 0