ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent

Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
The Jewish Press

40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby

Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
The Jewish Press

Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein–Making Prayer Meaningful

Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein is co-director of Chabad at Georgia Tech and Georgia State Universities. She talks about the real meaning behind prayer–establishing a close connection with Hashem. Nothing in life is by chance. Hashem prepares our path for everything. When you start your day with meaningful prayer, you own your day. You don’t have to pray for a lengthy amount of time. Saying just one prayer with devotion from your heart is worth more than reciting the entire prayer book and not feeling anything. Rebbetzin Shifra also gives us some tips on how to fit even just five minutes of prayer into our day.
The Jewish Press

Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur

About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
The Jewish Press

Striking Gold

“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
The Jewish Press

And the Survey Says: Antisemitism Widespread in Workplace

ResumeBuilders commissioned a survey of antisemitic attitudes of hiring managers and recruiters in the United States, and the results show that discrimination against Jews in the workplace is far more widespread than has been reported. Nearly one third of the respondents, 32%, said antisemitism is “common” or “very common” at...
The Jewish Press

Dementia Diary – Chapter 10

Hubby and I are alone this evening. That means that I have no one to share the required responses to the unending barrage of questions and statements that flow from his mind and ultimately…his lips. I tried “silence” but it is not an option. He demands answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy