The Jewish Press
The Next Generation of Doctors: Diverse, Woke–and Incompetent
Bad news for the future of medicine and the future of human life. While radical politics had consumed the ‘soft sciences’ and most impractical academic fields, the practical ones, especially the sciences, were generally intact. In the last decade, all of academia has crumbled. Quotas are everywhere and...
The Jewish Press
40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby
Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
The Jewish Press
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein–Making Prayer Meaningful
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein is co-director of Chabad at Georgia Tech and Georgia State Universities. She talks about the real meaning behind prayer–establishing a close connection with Hashem. Nothing in life is by chance. Hashem prepares our path for everything. When you start your day with meaningful prayer, you own your day. You don’t have to pray for a lengthy amount of time. Saying just one prayer with devotion from your heart is worth more than reciting the entire prayer book and not feeling anything. Rebbetzin Shifra also gives us some tips on how to fit even just five minutes of prayer into our day.
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
The Jewish Press
Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur
About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
The Jewish Press
Is it proper to casually sit on the floor (say, to play with one’s children or at kumsitz) when it is not Tisha B’Av?
(say, to play with one’s children or at kumsitz) The real question is: why shouldn’t one sit on the floor to play with one’s children or at a kumsitz? The halacha has many prohibitions, but there’s no prohibition to sitting on the floor. Why, then, are...
The Jewish Press
Striking Gold
“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
Science is making it possible to ‘hear’ nature. It does more talking than we knew
Scientists have recently made some remarkable discoveries about non-human sounds. With the aid of digital bioacoustics – tiny, portable digital recorders similar to those found in your smartphone – researchers are documenting the universal importance of sound to life on Earth. By placing these digital microphones all over...
The World Needs Good Vibes, So Here Are 26 Heartwarming Notes People Left For Others
I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying. Okay, maybe we're both crying.
The Jewish Press
And the Survey Says: Antisemitism Widespread in Workplace
ResumeBuilders commissioned a survey of antisemitic attitudes of hiring managers and recruiters in the United States, and the results show that discrimination against Jews in the workplace is far more widespread than has been reported. Nearly one third of the respondents, 32%, said antisemitism is “common” or “very common” at...
The Jewish Press
Dementia Diary – Chapter 10
Hubby and I are alone this evening. That means that I have no one to share the required responses to the unending barrage of questions and statements that flow from his mind and ultimately…his lips. I tried “silence” but it is not an option. He demands answers.
