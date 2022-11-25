Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Christmas Under the Stars Schedule Released
This year’s Christmas Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd beginning at 9:00AM and will end at 3:00PM in Downtown Brownwood. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor United Supermarkets. Special thanks to our supporting sponsors: Chick-fil-A, Citizens National Bank, Brookshire’s, and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Meet at...
Hidden Gems: Comanche couple discovers historical mural while making town history of their own
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Clint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’ It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in […]
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains
Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
brownwoodnews.com
Small Business Saturday at the Depot Today Nov. 26th
Shop several locally-owned, small businesses at the Jolly Jamboree!. The first 20 customers will receive a free grab bag!. When: Small Business Saturday, November 26th from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Where: The Depot at 600 E Depot in Brownwood!. Clothing, Jewelry, Sweet Treats, Children’s Toys, and More!. Follow the Jolly...
brownwoodnews.com
CASA’s Red Sand Project comes to Brownwood Nov. 29
Red Sand Project is a participatory artwork installation created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk cracks to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation. The red sand represents children and people who are victims of trafficking and exploitation that fall through the cracks every day. Red Sand Projects have been done in all 50 states and in 70 countries, with more than one million participants.
koxe.com
Christmas Parade, Festival, and Sipping Under the Stars in Brownwood
This year’s Brownwood Christmas parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The Lighted Christmas Parade is now full and no longer accepting entries. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is Andy Lee. The Lighted...
koxe.com
Cherry Lee, 76, of Bangs
Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Jimmie Lee Pelham, Sr., 85, of Eastland
Funeral service for Jimmie Lee Pelham SR., 85 of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
koxe.com
Joe Doyle Evans, 64, of Bangs
Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
koxe.com
Carolyn England, 79
Carolyn England was born on June 18, 1943, in Brownwood, Texas to Harold and Eura Dunn. She was married to Bill England on January 20,1960 in Brownwood. She was a lifelong resident of Brown County and member of First Baptist Church in Bangs. Carolyn is survived by Cathy Bryant and...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The Brownwood City Council will meet Tuesday, November 29, at 9:00 am at City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
colemantoday.com
Jack Reynolds, M.D. to Join CCMC as Newest Physician
Coleman, Texas (November, 2022) – Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) is pleased to announce that Jack Reynolds, M.D., will be joining Coleman Medical Associates and CCMC on a full time basis August 2023. He will also begin to cover the emergency department one weekend per month beginning in December.
koxe.com
Connie Floyd, 70, of Goldthwaite
Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, of Bangs
Randall “Randy” Mark LaBruyere, 63, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Bangs, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at High Mesa Cowboy Church, 100 High Mesa Dr., Brownwood, Texas on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel.
koxe.com
Jackie E. Hammonds, 84, of Coleman
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at North Coleman Baptist Church, 515 Church Street in Coleman, with Rev. Jeff Dean officiating. A private interment was held at the Coleman City Cemetery.
koxe.com
Joe Ann Padgett, 84, of Goldthwaite
Joe Ann Padgett, 84 of Goldthwaite, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. A Graveside Service will be Monday, November 28, at 10:00 am at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery in Goldthwaite. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite.
Previously missing 83-year-old man found Saturday evening
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Stephenville police say they have found an 83-year-old man who was reported missing Friday evening. A SILVER Alert, which is now discontinued, was activated to help find 83-year-old Jerry Hamrick. Police said he was last seen in the 1300 block of West Hyman Street at about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
koxe.com
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Storms and Rain Likely Through Friday Night
A cold front arrives this Thanksgiving afternoon in Brown County. On Friday, an upper level low will begin to spread rain over a wide area of Texas, including our region. According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, the Weather Prediction Center has placed West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
