Madison County, FL

Related
FanBuzz

Missed Facemask Penalty, Questionable Calls Taint Florida State's Win Over UF

Fourth and 12. Florida down seven. A chance to tie Florida State on the road in what became the highest-scoring game in series history. UF quarterback Anthony Richardson drops back... Facemask. Or at least it should've been a facemask penalty on FSU defensive back Jammie Robinson. Instead, Richardson's throw fell...
247Sports

Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023

Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher trolled on social media after Mike Norvell, FSU beat Florida

Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M team did not play Friday night, but that did not stop the Aggie head coach from being trolled on social media. FSU Twitter had a lot to celebrate Friday after Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 to snap a 3-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 9-3 on the year. While Seminoles fans appreciate Fisher leading the team to a national championship in 2013, they aren’t particularly happy with how he left for Texas A&M in 2017.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate. In a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Mild Start To The Workweek, Strong Storms on Wednesday

The sun is finally back and it’ll stay for the next few days with a brief intermission of rainfall. This afternoon won’t be as warm as yesterday. Temperatures will peak near 70 degrees for most. That is just above normal for this time of year. 69° in Albany,...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll students

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates honor roll with distinction and honor roll students during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year. Congratulations to our honor roll with distinction and honor roll students on your accomplishments during the first nine weeks of the 2022 – 2023 school year.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

