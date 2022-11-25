ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside of Ocean Springs bar

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Ocean Springs Police made an arrest Friday hours after a fatal shooting outside a bar on U.S. 90.

Police arrived at around 6:40 a.m. and found a man dead in the north parking lot of Kahuna OS Bar and Grill at 1415 Bienville Blvd., according to a press release.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the victim as Chase Lee Galloway, 34, of Ocean Springs. He died of a gunshot wound, Lynd said.

Tips from witnesses and citizens provided detectives with information that led to a warrant issued for William Burnett Oliver of Ocean Springs for murder, police said.

Oliver was taken into custody without incident and police say the preliminary investigation is alluding to this being a domestic event.

Anyone with any information should call Ocean Springs Police at 228/875-2211. To submit an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, call 1-877-787-5898.

Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police said a fatal shooting of a 25-year old man happened about four years ago at that location, It happened in February 2018 and an Illinois man was found guilty of the murder.

This is the second shooting outside of an Ocean Springs bar in two weeks. A 21-year-old Gulfport man was arrested on aggravated assault charges in the shooting of two people outside Ocean Springs Daiquiri Company on Nov. 12.

