12 the top players to watch at this weekend's KHSAA state football finals
Several of Kentucky’s top high school football players will be in action this weekend during the state finals at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. KHSAA football playoffs: Check out the state championship schedule: Kickoff times, matchups, records Friday’s action will start at noon with the Class A final matching Pikeville (11-2)...
Watch Harrisburg Cougars down Manheim Township 44-6 in District 3 6A Championship - video highlights
The Harrisburg Cougars are the 2022 District 3 6A champions once again after defeating Manheim township 44-6 in convincing fashion. The Cougars came out and played physical and with attitude from the start. The way Harrisburg dominated the game it would be hard to believe that Manheim Township beat the...
2022-23 basketball tip-off tournaments Mid-Penn boys teams will be playing in
The 2022-23 high school basketball season has officially arrived, and with that being said, PennLive has compiled a list of tip-off tournaments that teams in the Mid-Penn Conference will be participating in. Below is a look at the tournaments and schedules that MPC boys teams will be a part of...
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
2022-23 Mid-Penn girls basketball: Top 10 returning 3-point shooting leaders
The start of the 2022-23 Mid-Penn girls basketball season is days away. Below is a quick glance at the Top 10 returning 3-point shooters. Statistics are as reported to PennLive through last year’s regular season. 1. Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 63. 2. Addie Huber, Middletown, 51. 3. Carley Donnell,...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NH all-state soccer teams: Here are Seacoast players honored and picks for Twin State game
The St. Thomas Aquinas girls soccer team went undefeated in the regular season, and advanced to the Division III championship game for the second straight year. Although the top-seeded Saints lost to No. 2 Gilford in the championship, they were well represented in all-state selections, voted on by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association. ...
Tom Izzo upset by unequal discipline in Michigan Stadium tunnel incidents
Tom Izzo is taking issue with the Big Ten’s decision to issue a $100,000 fine to Michigan State and a reprimand to Michigan in the aftermath of the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel last month. The 28th-year Spartans basketball coach emphasized that he doesn’t condone the actions of...
Chubb TD in overtime gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Jacoby Brissett wasn’t seeking sympathy and he didn’t want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he’s not leaving.
