South Carolina State

The Courier Journal

12 the top players to watch at this weekend's KHSAA state football finals

Several of Kentucky’s top high school football players will be in action this weekend during the state finals at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. KHSAA football playoffs: Check out the state championship schedule: Kickoff times, matchups, records Friday’s action will start at noon with the Class A final matching Pikeville (11-2)...
KENTUCKY STATE
PennLive.com

BetMGM new user deal: Bet $10, Win $200 on a Ravens touchdown

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, football lovers gambling on the NFL Weed 12 can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus on any Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Portsmouth Herald

NH all-state soccer teams: Here are Seacoast players honored and picks for Twin State game

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls soccer team went undefeated in the regular season, and advanced to the Division III championship game for the second straight year.  Although the top-seeded Saints lost to No. 2 Gilford in the championship, they were well represented in all-state selections, voted on by the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association.  ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
