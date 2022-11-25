Read full article on original website
Camden groups deliver holiday meals to 1,500 senior citizens
CAMDEN – The Camden Community Partnership, the Office of the Mayor of Camden and The Cooper Foundation have joined forces once again to spread holiday cheer by providing 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens across the City of Camden who might otherwise not have enough food to be able to enjoy the holiday. The effort, mostly funded by an anonymous family donor, has become a local tradition.
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
Destined to be One of the Most Magnificent Properties in Cinnaminson, NJ, World-Class Home Asks for $24.95M
The Home in Cinnaminson boasts an impressive list of amenities, modern technology and the finest materials, now available for sale. This home located at 2801 Riverton Rd, Cinnaminson, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 40,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kevin Steiger – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 215-519-1746) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Cinnaminson.
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows
New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
How Do South Jersey Beaches Measure Up? Take A Look At The Rankings
Ask anybody that's local to any of the South Jersey beaches and they'll tell you that there's nothing like them. They're not wrong. Here in South Jersey, the beaches give off a different vibe than those up the Garden State Parkway. For one, it's much more relaxed down this way, especially when compared to the vibe painted of Ocean County's Seaside Heights by MTV's Jersey Shore cast (cringe).
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
As many as four more votes still to be counted in Atlantic
Two uncounted provisional ballots in Atlantic County must be added to the official tally and two more voters will have an opportunity to cure deficiencies in their ballots, Superior Court Judge Stanley Bergman, Jr. ordered today. The Atlantic County Board of Elections deadlocked 2-2 on those four ballots – all...
Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
South Jersey sandwich shop mindfully sources ingredients to reduce carbon footprint one ‘crumb’ at a time
Do you ever find yourself wanting a natural, light, and clean lunch? Well you need to run – not walk— to one of Crumb’s locations. They are located in Haddonfield, Bordentown, and Medford, New Jersey. Crumb is a café that puts energy mindfulness at the forefront. “We try to minimize as much of our carbon footprint as possible,” Crumb co-owner and chef Walter Gouldsbury says.
Parts of Trenton lost Power This Morning In The City’s North-West area
TRENTON , N.J. (PBN) Parts of Central,North, West Trenton experienced a power outage this morning. The power outage sent Trenton Firefighters scrambling to each area as power was being restored causing alarms to go off . The cause of the outage is unknown, Trenton communications was contacted but refused to transfer to a fire chief.
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Paulsboro Road/CR 653 To Be Closed For Railroad Crossing Repairs on Monday in Woolwich, Gloucester County
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials recently announced a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of Paulsboro Road/CR 653 in Woolwich, Gloucester County. Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, November 28, until 7 p.m., Monday, December 5, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and detour...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Atlantic City Bader Field Future Will Feature Housing, Stores and a Racetrack at a cost of $3 Billion.
A developer wants to build an almost $3 billion project on the site of the old Bader Field. According to the developer, the project would create more than 1,500 jobs. New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs has the final say on the site’s future based on a state takeover law from 2016 according to CBS News.
