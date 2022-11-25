ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDAM-TV

‘Experience Columbia’ kicks off the season with 14-story-tall Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “Experience Columbia” brought its entire array of holiday highlights to the forefront Sunday night. “You can ice skate in the middle of Second Street, you have build a buddy in Santa’s workshop, you have the Gingerbread Express, you have the Grinch train,” said Laura Hobgood, “Experience Columbia” director of operations “You can make reindeer food, you can have your face painted, you can enjoy lots of good food.”
COLUMBIA, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Christmas Parade is on Saturday

The Christmas Preview insert in today’s paper has the incorrect date. The 23rd annual City of Bogalusa Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Nov. 26. “We’re thrilled to be hosting our biggest Christmas Parade to date,” parade spokesperson Kallie Breland said. “We even have a few new additions, including 18 wheelers and our everyone’s fan favorite, Santa. We encourage everyone to come out and visit Christmas in the Park after viewing the parade.”
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
fox8live.com

Power failure puts entire town of Franklinton under boil water advisory

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The entire Washington Parish town of Franklinton was placed under a boil water advisory Sunday (Nov. 27), city officials said. A notice from Mayor Gregory Route Sr.’s office announced the order shortly after 2 p.m. The announcement explained that a power failure early Sunday morning...
FRANKLINTON, LA
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia builds ice-skating rink for 4th year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is getting into the holiday spirit with its Experience Columbia event. For the past four years, the city has worked hard to bring the community together through ice skating. Caymen Watts, an employee of the ice-skating rink says he loves getting to build the rink and watch everybody enjoy spending time together. Watts adds, “fun experience, nice to see every year how it grows each and every year, more and more people come out. Nice to see family and friends enjoying their time ice skating. Right now, it’s a little wet but tomorrow probably will be a little dry so tomorrow at the light show, we’ll have a gooder time out here, good experience out here.”
COLUMBIA, MS
wbrz.com

Tornado, thunderstorms sweep through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 4,500 without power Saturday

NEW ORLEANS - A tornado reportedly touched down in St. Charles Parish and potentially moved into the Kenner area during Saturday afternoon's severe weather. WWL-TV reports nearly 4,500 buildings are without power in St. Charles and Jefferson Parishes, primarily in the Kenner area, after severe weather passed through the area. Part of Highway 90 in Paradis is closed following the storm.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Killing of Hotel Monteleone bartender still unsolved; police seek help

John Charles Austin Garrett had been back at the Hotel Monteleone's Carousel Bar & Lounge just three weeks after a pandemic-related hiatus, but in that time, he'd done a lot to distinguish himself as a a standout rehire, according to human resources manager Carroll Rodrigue. Confident, outgoing and level-headed, Garrett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Multiple events postponed, canceled due to inclement weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several events this weekend on the Coast are being moved to another time or canceled altogether due to Saturday’s heavy rain. McHenry Christmas Crafts Show in McHenry - postponed to Sunday, 10-4 p.m. at McDaniel’s General Merchandise. Bacchus Bash 2022 in Pass Christian -...
MCHENRY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman charged with armed robbery after invading house during family’s Thanksgiving dinner

A Mississippi woman was arrested on armed robbery charges after she reportedly invaded a home during a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. WXXV in Gulfport reports that Frances DeSalvo, 56, of Picayune, was charged with armed robbery after she reportedly entered a Pass Christian residence and interrupted a family’s Thanksgiving dinner. DeSalvo was reportedly armed and told the family that she was taking her house back.
PICAYUNE, MS
NOLA.com

2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
VIOLET, LA
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS

