On 11/26/2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that drove over the bluffs at Ocean / Montana. Upon arrival, evidence showed that a vehicle had driven west on Montana Ave into Palisades Park crashing through the barrier and landing approximately 50 feet west into the bluffs. Officers contacted two occupants who were inside the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI. A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO