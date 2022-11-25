ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Kitchen of La Cañada Flintridge Home

La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a car into a house around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. When units arrived at the scene on 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, they found one vehicle had traveled up a driveway, flipped over and went into the kitchen of a single-story home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit

With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run

A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought

A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Police Take 2 Guns Off Bustling Old Pasadena Streets Over Weekend

If any number of American university studies over the past 20 years are correct in their conclusions, the prevalence and availability of greater numbers of guns result in greater numbers of shooting injuries and deaths. Nearly every day, Pasadena police confiscate illegal firearms in Pasadena — this year, through the end of October, 217 guns in 243 days.
PASADENA, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 101 Freeway

East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central units responded to reports of a pedestrian down in lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. When units arrived on scene, they found a deceased pedestrian in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAX travelers briefly trapped in elevators due to electrical outage

LOS ANGELES - An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Drunk driver drives off bluffs

On 11/26/2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that drove over the bluffs at Ocean / Montana. Upon arrival, evidence showed that a vehicle had driven west on Montana Ave into Palisades Park crashing through the barrier and landing approximately 50 feet west into the bluffs. Officers contacted two occupants who were inside the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI. A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA County drop for 17th straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $5.131, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 50 times in the 53 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators

A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Laist.com

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy