Vehicle Crashes into Kitchen of La Cañada Flintridge Home
La Cañada Flintridge, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a car into a house around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. When units arrived at the scene on 5100 block of Angeles Crest Highway in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, they found one vehicle had traveled up a driveway, flipped over and went into the kitchen of a single-story home.
Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit
With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run
A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of south Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred art 10:22 p.m. Sunday at 89th Street and Central Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Teens body found in vehicle fire that extended to nearby commercial building
LOS ANGELES – The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a vehicle fire Sunday that spread to a nearby one-story commercial building in the Vermont Square community of South Los Angeles, authorities said. “One additional person in the vehicle safely exited prior to LAFD arrival,” said Margaret...
Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought
A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Shot Motorist Crashes onto Sidewalk Pinning Transient Under Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A motorist was shot while driving eastbound on 6th Street just west of Towne Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area of Skid Row on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:00 a.m. The victim lost control and crashed onto a sidewalk, pinning a transient underneath the vehicle.
Police Take 2 Guns Off Bustling Old Pasadena Streets Over Weekend
If any number of American university studies over the past 20 years are correct in their conclusions, the prevalence and availability of greater numbers of guns result in greater numbers of shooting injuries and deaths. Nearly every day, Pasadena police confiscate illegal firearms in Pasadena — this year, through the end of October, 217 guns in 243 days.
Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store
Vermont Square, Los Angeles, CA: A fiery vehicle crash into a liquor store ignited the structure leaving the store severely damaged and firefighters reporting the discovery of… Read more "Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store"
1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle
Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
Los Angeles International Airport power outage leaves people trapped in elevators
LOS ANGELES — A power outage Saturday afternoon left some travelers trapped in elevators and others in gridlock on the roads nearby, according to reports. Los Angeles International Airport tweeted at 12:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon that a power issue near the airport left traffic lights without power near the Central Terminal area and warned travelers to drive with caution.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 101 Freeway
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central units responded to reports of a pedestrian down in lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Vermont Avenue in the East Hollywood area just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. When units arrived on scene, they found a deceased pedestrian in...
LAX travelers briefly trapped in elevators due to electrical outage
LOS ANGELES - An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation's busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles...
Drunk driver drives off bluffs
On 11/26/2022 at approximately 12:25 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle that drove over the bluffs at Ocean / Montana. Upon arrival, evidence showed that a vehicle had driven west on Montana Ave into Palisades Park crashing through the barrier and landing approximately 50 feet west into the bluffs. Officers contacted two occupants who were inside the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI. A crane was requested and responded to remove the vehicle from the scene.
Gas prices in LA County drop for 17th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 17th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $5.131, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 50 times in the 53 days since rising to a record $6.494 on...
LAX power outage leaves unknown number of people stuck in elevators
A power outage at LAX caused elevators to become stuck Saturday morning, trapping an undetermined amount of travelers and employees. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to the airport after receiving more than a dozen calls regarding stuck elevators beginning around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said there were no reported injuries and the exact […]
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Girl, 16, Reported Missing from South Los Angeles Area is Found
A16-year-old girl who went missing from the South Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Monday.
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
