FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Team KRTV is ready to take the 'Polar Plunge!'
The Polar Plunge features brave teams who jump into a frigid pool to raise money to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run on behalf of Special Olympics Montana.
Holiday wreath workshop in Great Falls
Greta Murphy’s name has become synonymous with her holiday wreath workshop, which has become a yearly tradition.
Here Comes A Pitch 4 SHELBY
You're invited to join the Great Falls Development Authority for their "Shelby" business pitch down at the Alibi, tomorrow (Tuesday) night. The business pitch, from 5:30, to 7:30, will be a FUN informal way to share your business or project ideas. You'll have the opportunity to learn about some valuable tools & resources to bring your business ideas to life. You'll also get feedback from others taking the same journey as you, & learn steps to take YOUR idea to the next level! I submit this seems even more exciting than Shark Tank...
Uptown Optimist Club kicks off Christmas tree fundraiser
Friday, November 25, 2022, marked the return of the Uptown Optimists Club Christmas Tree sale at Montana ExpoPark.
Great Falls retailers reflect on 'Small Business Saturday' (video)
American Express launched "Small Business Saturday" to encourage people to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
All Aboard 4 Conrad Depot
Don't run to the roundhouse, cruise down to the depot...the Conrad Depot! The Conrad Depot Society's selling beautiful Christmas trees & spectacular wreaths again this season beginning on Sunday. Hours will be 4, until 7, during the week, & 11, to 4 on weekends. Meet me at the depot, the Conrad Depot, at 317 Front Street, & ring in Christmas 2022, in style. Merry Christmas from the Conrad Depot Society!
Fairfield Sun Times
Hunter check station numbers in NC Mont. remain low despite favorable conditions
AUGUSTA – Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures have made for good hunting conditions in north-central Montana during the 2022 general rifle hunting season. But despite the favorable weather, the overall harvest as well as the number of hunters checked continues to remain well below average at FWP’s Region 4 check station in Augusta.
Great Falls Rescue Mission serves Thanksgiving meals (video)
The Great Falls Rescue Mission served up Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, thanks to many staff members and volunteers.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Belles and Lace closing; first Arc Apartments getting ready to open; permits for new restaurants; Montana Credit Union expanding
Belles and Lace Bridal downtown is closing Jan. 30. “This decision did not come easy after almost 10 years in business, and a lot of factors played into our choice to close our doors. and not all of them are negative. Sue is ready to enjoy retirement so congratulations to her and the next step in her life. And after they started up this business when she was 24, Courteney is also ready for the next adventure,” owners Courteney and Sue Ferrin wrote.
Man Tries to Return Stolen Items, Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a store in the 2900 block of Brooks Street. A male reportedly tried to return merchandise to the store that had been stolen from the same store located in Great Falls, Montana. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County to recount 2022 Midterm Election ballots
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Board of Cascade County Commissioners announced Wednesday a petition for recounting ballots in Cascade County was filed after the 2022 Midterm Election. The following is a press release from the Board of Cascade County Commissioners:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Recount was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Cascade County Commissioner’s Actions Cause Voter Reaction
I am contacting you because of a matter of great concern here in Cascade County!. Two Candidates, Rae Grulkowski and Sandra Merchant, were duly elected by the voters in Cascade County to perform the known duties of those positions. Cascade County’s Current Budget Officer gave her notice of resignation in February 2022 that would be activated in November 2022, yet there was no discussion or transparent communication made available to make this known to the public or the new candidates six weeks before the new candidates took office.
NBCMontana
Great Falls Police search for missing girl
MISSOULA, MT — The Missing Persons Database and the Montana Department of Justice report a 14-year-old girl is missing. Merry Walker is described as a 6-foot Native American girl with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. Walker was last contacted on Oct. 19. According to the Butte-Silver...
montanarightnow.com
National Flood Insurance Program to potentially put city of Belt on probation
DENVER – The city of Belt, Montana will be placed on probationary status by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) on January 27, 2023, unless measures are taken to correct noncompliance with respect to the City’s floodplain management program. Belt is an NFIP-participating community with 15 flood insurance...
