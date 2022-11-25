Belles and Lace Bridal downtown is closing Jan. 30. “This decision did not come easy after almost 10 years in business, and a lot of factors played into our choice to close our doors. and not all of them are negative. Sue is ready to enjoy retirement so congratulations to her and the next step in her life. And after they started up this business when she was 24, Courteney is also ready for the next adventure,” owners Courteney and Sue Ferrin wrote.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO