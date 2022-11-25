ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro Publix will open December 14

Everyone get your shopping bags ready! Publix has confirmed an opening date of December 14 for the new Eagles Corner Publix Supermarket in Statesboro. Construction on the inside and outside of the store is complete, and employees are working hard to stock the shelves inside. The store features not only groceries and a pharmacy but also a large deli and a mezzanine area on the second level for dining.
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available

The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns

SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever.  With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
Meet and get a picture with Santa GUS on Tuesday, Nov. 29

Don’t Miss Santa GUS on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Bishop Alumni Center, 1801 Akins Blvd. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Santa GUS will be touring Georgia for the holidays. For a $5 registration fee per person guests will enjoy cookies, punch, and hot chocolate during this time. In addition, kids will be given a chance to acquire a GUS-themed coloring sheet and, more importantly, will be able to take pictures with their favorite college town mascot, Santa GUS. Once taken, photos will be sent to patrons by email. A portion of all registrations will go toward student scholarships. Click on the registration button below to pre-register.
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean

On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience

Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic

In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GSU libraries staff selected for national leaders program

Libraries staff from Georgia Southern University will be partaking in a national leadership program. Lee Bareford is the associate professor and head of the Learning Commons. And, Kelli-Anne Gecawich is the media and circulations associate. The two libraries staff will be participating in American Library Association’s (ALA) 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.
