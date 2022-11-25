Read full article on original website
Statesboro Publix will open December 14
Everyone get your shopping bags ready! Publix has confirmed an opening date of December 14 for the new Eagles Corner Publix Supermarket in Statesboro. Construction on the inside and outside of the store is complete, and employees are working hard to stock the shelves inside. The store features not only groceries and a pharmacy but also a large deli and a mezzanine area on the second level for dining.
Small business Saturday: Two Effingham county small businesses making major impacts
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — If you are ever driving down Highway 21 in Effingham county, you will come across a handful of small businesses owned and operated by residents of the area. On a journey to seek out all small businesses in the area, WJCL came across two small...
City of Savannah offers free holiday parking on select days
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck. The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. […]
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns
SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
Police warn of possible scams this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The biggest shopping holiday of the year is back and better than ever. With thousands of people looking to make the most out Black Friday savings, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) wants to make sure you’re staying safe as you hunt for those bargains. “We’re under daylight savings right now so […]
Meet and get a picture with Santa GUS on Tuesday, Nov. 29
Don’t Miss Santa GUS on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Bishop Alumni Center, 1801 Akins Blvd. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Santa GUS will be touring Georgia for the holidays. For a $5 registration fee per person guests will enjoy cookies, punch, and hot chocolate during this time. In addition, kids will be given a chance to acquire a GUS-themed coloring sheet and, more importantly, will be able to take pictures with their favorite college town mascot, Santa GUS. Once taken, photos will be sent to patrons by email. A portion of all registrations will go toward student scholarships. Click on the registration button below to pre-register.
‘I tried for probably 30 minutes:’ Chatham County 911 Center wait times increasing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do, if you were in an emergency situation and couldn’t get ahold of anyone by calling 911?. Many people in Chatham County are telling us it isn’t just a question, it’s exactly what happened to them. While looking into this...
YMCA Day of Giving to fund summer camp scholarships
On Tuesday, November 29th, the Statesboro Family YMCA will host its annual Day of Giving fundraiser. The fundraiser will go on from 8am to 6pm. Guests will be given food, kids will be given s’mores, and there will be plenty of fun things to do. The money raised during...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
Weekly traffic interruption advisory: Holiday work restrictions
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 2. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major state routes are in place until Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m. No lane closures or...
Mark A. Galo: Upright, faithful, authentic
In 2012, Mark Galo began serving as Student Ministry Pastor with the First Baptist Church Statesboro, specifically teaching students to become disciples. While there, he touched many lives and formed priceless bonds with students and their families. In the early fall of 2022, due to pain and difficulties swallowing, Mark had scans of his throat that revealed cancer. It had also metasticized to his blood. His doctors recommended immunotherapy, but sadly, Mark passed away on October 9, 2022, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer
National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. National Organization helps local families know the …. National Organization helps local families know the warning signs of drug abuse with interactive trailer. FBI confirms human remains found in landfill belong …. The FBI Atlanta...
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GSU libraries staff selected for national leaders program
Libraries staff from Georgia Southern University will be partaking in a national leadership program. Lee Bareford is the associate professor and head of the Learning Commons. And, Kelli-Anne Gecawich is the media and circulations associate. The two libraries staff will be participating in American Library Association’s (ALA) 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.
The holiday season begins at Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday
The popular Shopping by Lantern Light event will celebrate its first year in the new Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market pavilion on Tuesday evening, November 22, from 6-9pm. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro a 222 South Main St. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of vendors...
