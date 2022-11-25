ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time, TV/streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time, TV channel, streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Try for free )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Texas comes into the game as the 8.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 55 points

Moneyline: Baylor +250 | Texas -376

FPI prediction: Texas has the comfortable 81.6 percent edge to beat Baylor outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Baylor has the 18.4 percent chance to pull off the upset, per FPI.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas will defeat Baylor, 33-22, and cover the spread.

Try your luck: Bet on Texas vs. Baylor at SI Sportsbook

College Football Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

