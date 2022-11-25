Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
NBA Rumors: Arguably John Collins’ best game this year a message to Miami Heat?
The Miami Heat got a much-needed tough road win on Sunday evening. Facing off against the Atlanta Hawks, one of the new-look teams this year after acquiring Dejounte Murray from San Antonio this past offseason, the Hawks have shown capable of being able to put up points in the bunches this season.
5 moves the Sixers can make to turn season around
If the Philadelphia 76ers made any of these five moves, it could erase a disappointing start to their season. The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at 11-9, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. For many teams, this might be prime position in a competitive conference with two clear favorites in the Bucks and the Celtics and newcomer Cavaliers who are looking like a potential contender early in the season. But for the 76ers, a team with arguably last season’s MVP in Joel Embiid, a former MVP in James Harden, and the incredibly talented Tyrese Maxey, this has been disappointing.
Karl-Anthony Towns injury update: Wolves star leaves game with non-contact injury
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact, right leg injury. The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Monday night on a two-game losing streak, looking to bring it to an end with a win over the Washington Wizards. Not just that, but to get over .500, as they were 10-10 entering the game. That never came to fruition, as Minnesota lost 142-127. During the game, however, they received an injury scare from their big star, Karl-Anthony Towns.
Could Cleveland carry an actual Major League Soccer team?
Cleveland is getting a Major League Soccer Pro Squad but can the team carry more?. As of right now, the local sports scene has five major to mid-major sports teams. The Cavaliers and Charge of the NBA and NBA G-Leauge, the Browns of the NFL, the Guardians of the MLB, and the Monsters of the AHL. These are the biggest sports squads in the city. Now, they’ll soon be joined by a sixth, a Major League Soccer squad coming in 2025.
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP
The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 14 Top 25 after Michigan dominates Ohio State, LSU and Clemson lay eggs
What will the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings hold in the Top 25 after Michigan blowing out Ohio State, LSU and Clemson losing, and more?. It’s almost clichéd to say that Rivalry Week is built for chaos, but we saw every bit of that throughout the weekend around Thanksgiving as the College Football Playoff rankings were put in an absolute blender. We should’ve known craziness was coming after the wild Egg Bowl ending with Ole Miss taking another loss.
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
Commanders: Updated look at NFC playoff picture after Week 12
The Washington Commanders have arrived, folks. Regardless whether the national media gives them attention on Monday’s debate shows, the Commanders are in the driver’s seat to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. To put some perspective on Washington’s season, Sunday marked their second three-game winning...
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0