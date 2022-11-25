ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

With Muncie murder trial approaching, defense attorney wants out

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBNkK_0jNNt88600

MUNCIE, Ind. — With his client's murder trial approaching, a defense attorney wants to leave the case.

In addition to murder, Harris is charged with criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice and theft. His trial, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, is set to begin on Jan. 9.

On Tuesday, Harris' defense attorney, Mark Nicholson of Indianapolis, filed a motion asking Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. to allow him to leave the case.

"There has been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship," Nicholson wrote. "Counsel is no longer able to provide effective assistance of counsel to represent the accused."

On Wednesday, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman filed an objection to Nicholson's request.

Citing an Indiana Supreme Court decision, Hoffman said the defense attorney's withdrawal with the trial only weeks away would result in a "delay in the administration of justice."

Hoffman noted a relative of the slaying victim was terminally ill, and that a lengthy delay in the proceedings could prevent that person from seeing the case resolved.

Muncie police said last February's slaying took place after Harris had forced Sparks — who shared a home with Harris' brother — to walk with him on the Cardinal Greenway north of McGalliard Road.

In May, Nicholson filed documents asking that his client be examined by mental health professionals, suggesting Harris was not competent to stand trial. The attorney said Harris had a "history of mental illness dating back to his early childhood" and was "unable to aid in his defense preparation."

Harris has twice been convicted of aggravated battery, in 2017 and 2020.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

‘Not surprising’ | Triple murder suspect arrested again on new charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen accused of killing three people last year is back in jail after being released last month. Caden Smith is charged with the killing of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021. An off-duty police officer found the victims' bodies in a grassy area near South Meridian Street and West Hanna Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita

Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested for attempted murder after Thanksgiving stabbing in Muncie

MUNCIE – The Muncie Police Department has arrested a 58-year-old man following a Thanksgiving stabbing. Charles Harris is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S. Madison Street...
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Teenage Murder Suspect Arrested for Second Time

INDIANAPOLIS — For his 18th birthday, a teenage murder suspect was arrested a second time. Caden Smith, who faces three homicide charges, was arrested on Wednesday for violating a no-contact order and drug dealing. In 2021, Smith was charged for killing Michael James, Abdullah Mubarak, and Joseph Thomas on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police looking into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death who was discovered fatally shot in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – An adult man was discovered fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning, and police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The shooting incident occurred shortly after midnight, at approximately 12:30 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Temple...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead on the city's near northeast side Sunday. Officers were called to 1848 Ludlow Avenue, just east of the Interstate 70 North Split, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD, and pronounced dead by medical staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy