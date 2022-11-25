Read full article on original website
Sophie joins local children making festive treats for lemurs at London Zoo
The Countess of Wessex visited Monkey Valley and joined in Christmas celebrations with local children during a festive trip to London Zoo.Sophie was given a guided tour of the recently restored Snowdon Aviary, visited by the Queen in 1967, which is now home to a troop of 10 Eastern black and white colobus monkeys as part of the new exhibit.As part of ZSL’s Community Access Scheme, the countess also met children receiving support from the Kaleidoscope Palliative Care and Community Children’s Nursing teams, filling brightly wrapped boxes of sweet potato snacks for the zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs and weaving edible Christmas...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
Woman watches live as ‘cat flap burglar’ snatches house keys through door
A stunned homeowner watched live as a “cat flap burglar” grabbed her house keys through a cat flap to steal a handbag, perfume and toy figurines.The victim was away from home but watched live CCTV footage as Daniel Meade walked down a side path and climbed through a bush to rob her house in Dagenham.At around 5.30pm Meade, wearing a black vest top, reached through a cat flap to grab a set of keys and used them to unlock the back door.The 43-year-old can be seen re-emerging from the bush carrying a pink handbag.Some of the other items he made...
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
BBC
South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'
Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues
Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
Clever dog who was lost reunited with family after she 'hands herself' to nearby police station
On November 4, Rosie, a "happy-go-lucky" border collie who enjoys "chasing squirrels" and "fetching balls," was out on a walk at around 4 pm with her owner Steve Harper, 68, when they heard a loud crash. After being startled by fireworks, the rescue dog ran away from her human, but the cunning canine promptly "handed herself in" to a nearby police station, per Independent. Julie, Steve's wife, was at home and uninformed that 10-year-old Rosie had vanished, but could not be reached on her cell despite Steve's best efforts.
The train stations that travellers forgot – and four get fewer than one passenger a week
As rail passengers prepare for the next series of national rail strikes, beginning on Saturday, figures from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) reveal the scale of the collapse of train travel during the coronavirus pandemic.Between April 2021 and March 2022, the UK’s busiest station, London Waterloo, saw passenger numbers more than halve compared with two years earlier – down from 87 million to 41 million.The report says four railway stations in the Midlands and North of England saw fewer than 50 passengers – under one a week.The least-used was Elton & Orston in Nottinghamshire, with just 40 entries and exits....
BBC
Fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys in London linked - police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys who were attacked just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, the Met Police has said. Officers were called at about 17:10 GMT on Saturday to reports people had been injured in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead. Police...
BBC
Devon Wildlife Trust seeks 'wildcat officer' to help reintroduce species in England
A wildlife charity is looking for an expert to judge whether wildcats can be reintroduced to Devon for the first time in hundreds of years. The Devon Wildlife Trust said it was recruiting a "wildcat project officer" to study different locations in the county for the return of the once-native predator.
msn.com
Steam trains take the strain for Britons stranded by national rail strikes
A festive jaunt on a chartered steam train would normally be considered a rare treat for most. However, as rail strikes bring dozens of routes to a standstill again on Saturday, and with a month of disruption over Christmas to come, steam operators are hoping passengers choose their vintage trains to get from A to B.
A fight at the opera: could forcing ENO up north work out?
The ultimatum to English National Opera was attacked as ‘cultural vandalism’, but raised some hopes nearer Manchester
BBC
RSPCA rescues bird from Newcastle shop Christmas displays
A festive feathered friend has been freed from a shop where it had taken up residency among the Christmas displays. The bird got stuck behind the glass frontage of Next in Newcastle's Eldon Square before escaping into the store for two days. Staff attempts to catch it in a shoe...
