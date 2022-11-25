Men’s Basketball: Nebraska vs. Memphis Today

Nebraska men’s basketball is still looking for a win in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend.

NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State.

The 3-2 Huskers take on 2-2 Memphis at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. The two teams have met just once before, an 86-79 Tiger victory in 1954. Coaching the Huskers in that game was Jerry Bush, the grandfather of current Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

Nebraska is coming off a 69-56 loss to Oklahoma in the opening round of the invite. The Huskers struggled offensively while allowing the Sooners to shoot a season-best percentage from behind the arc.

Memphis fell to Seton Hall 70-69 in their opening game. The Tiger staff includes former NBA star Penny Hardaway as the head coach, as well as Larry Brown, the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship and an NBA title.

Today's game will be televised nationally on ESPNEWS with Mark Neely and Randolph Childress on the call. The game will also be available on the ESPN App.

The Huskers Radio Network will have coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m., with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhlheisen on the call. Coverage can be heard on affiliates across the state, including in Lincoln on 105.3 The Bone.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.