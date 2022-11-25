ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Men’s Basketball: Nebraska vs. Memphis Today

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSyV5_0jNNt6Me00

Nebraska men’s basketball is still looking for a win in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend.

NU is making its second appearance in the event. In 2017, Nebraska finished fifth with a loss to UCF before wins over Marist and Long Beach State.

The 3-2 Huskers take on 2-2 Memphis at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. The two teams have met just once before, an 86-79 Tiger victory in 1954. Coaching the Huskers in that game was Jerry Bush, the grandfather of current Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

Nebraska is coming off a 69-56 loss to Oklahoma in the opening round of the invite. The Huskers struggled offensively while allowing the Sooners to shoot a season-best percentage from behind the arc.

Memphis fell to Seton Hall 70-69 in their opening game. The Tiger staff includes former NBA star Penny Hardaway as the head coach, as well as Larry Brown, the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship and an NBA title.

Today's game will be televised nationally on ESPNEWS with Mark Neely and Randolph Childress on the call. The game will also be available on the ESPN App.

The Huskers Radio Network will have coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m., with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhlheisen on the call. Coverage can be heard on affiliates across the state, including in Lincoln on 105.3 The Bone.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllHuskers

Doc’s Diagnosis: Deep Strike

Quarterback Casey Thompson set the tone early in Nebraska's game Friday against Iowa with a deep bomb to wide receiver Trey Palmer. The rest, as they say, is history. In this edition of the Doc's Diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up the play and shows us why it was successful.
LINCOLN, NE
localmemphis.com

Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Three

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Feast Week was stuffed with exciting Top 25 showdowns. My top four courses of MTEs from Thanksgiving week: The Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy brackets, The Maui Invitational and The Battle 4 Atlantis. There were terrific championship games and surprising upsets, the latter headlined...
MEMPHIS, TN
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

Watch Memphis vs. Stanford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the Memphis Tigers at 11 a.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Field House. The Cardinal netted a 70-60 win over the Florida State Seminoles this past Friday. Stanford's forward Brandon Angel was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 22 points along with eight boards. Angel had some trouble finding his footing against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction. Angel's points were the most he has had all year.
STANFORD, CA
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
ucbjournal.com

Averitt opens Memphis-area distribution and fulfillment facility

Memphis – As part of its continuing growth in distribution & fulfillment services, Averitt Express recently opened a new facility in the Memphis area. The facility features 260,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight. Within short proximity of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Jameson Steward

5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee

A person carrying a tray of brisket BBQ.Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash. Memphis is known for its barbecue, and you’ll find some of the best places to eat it in this city. The number of restaurants serving great BBQ is unprecedented, making it even more exciting to try out some great local grub!
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis area prepares for Tuesday’s strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As we warn you about Tuesday’s severe weather threat, different agencies are doing what they can to prepare for damage and possible power outages. MLGW said crews are prepared to work around the clock if needed with high winds being a big concern. MLGW leaders are looking ahead to the potential of severe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Memphis shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
793
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy