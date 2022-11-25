ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man, 66, dies in Thanksgiving night crash after van rear-ends his SUV

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
A 66-year-old Port Charlotte man died Thursday evening when his SUV crashed with a van along Interstate 75.

The crash happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. north of Bayshore Road, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The van was traveling in the left lane while the SUV was in the center lane, both traveling south on Interstate 75, at mile marker 144, in North Fort Myers.

Bicyclist struck:Bicyclist killed Friday night after crashing with car, Fort Myers police say

Helicopter crashes:Helicopter crashes in Fort Myers

The van changed lanes from the left lane to the center lane. The front of the van collided with the rear of the SUV.

After they collided, the SUV entered the grass shoulder and overturned. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he died.

This is at least the 93rd death on Lee County roads this year.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

