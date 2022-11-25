ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Two Michigan State Police troopers injured in M-66 crash

By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
SHELBY TWP. - Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured when their patrol vehicle was hit from behind early Friday morning on M-66 in Montcalm County.

Troopers were assisting with a traffic stop made by Montcalm County Sheriff's Office deputies on M-66 near Colby Road, south of Stanton, when a driver struck the trooper's SUV, state police said in a statement.

One trooper was pinned between the SUV and the other vehicle momentarily and was treated at a hospital for leg injuries but has since been released, according to state police. The other trooper was also struck the SUV and had back injuries but was not taken to a hospital, according to the state patrol.

The driver, who was not identified by name in the statement, was lodged in the Montcalm County jail and is expected to face charges of driving under the influence, according to troopers.

abc12.com

Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion

A Saint Charles man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house occupied by a 41-year-old woman and her two children on Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspect jumping on a car and yelling. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old man reportedly broke into a house on Sanderson Street in Saint Charles. Police say that two bystanders, who were concealed pistol holders, rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived.
SAINT CHARLES, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
