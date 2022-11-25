ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fountain Square tree lighting is tonight. Here's how to watch on TV and in person

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Downtown Cincinnati is about to get brighter.

A 45-foot-tall Christmas tree in Fountain Square will be lit for the first time this season in an annual ceremony on Friday night. The Concolor Fir tree is the centerpiece of the 2022 ProLink Staffing Light Up the Square event, which will also include live music, fireworks and an appearance from Santa Claus .

Tree decorations, including a nearly-five-foot tall, 14-point star designed locally by Iron Belle Metal Design, will start going up around noon. Light Up the Square kicks off at 6 p.m.

Commuters driving Downtown should expect delays and plan for detours around Fountain Square.

Here's a breakdown of events and how to watch the festivities unfold.

Light Up the Square events:

  • 6 p.m.: Celebration kickoff with live music from 2nd Wind Band and a Santa Claus appearance.
  • 7:25 p.m.: Tree lighting.
  • Immediately after tree lighting: Fireworks show lasting seven to 10 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yww2l_0jNNsjKZ00

Christmas: Here's why Caracole is selling seeds instead of traditional trees this year

'Tis the season: Light shows, trains and where to see Santa in Cincinnati

How to watch the tree lighting on TV

The Fountain Square tree-lighting ceremony will be broadcast live on WLWT starting at 7 p.m.

What else is going on nearby?

The ice skating rink at Fountain Square is open now through Feb. 20, 2023. Reserve an ice skating or bumper car slot online at myfountainsquare.com/ice-rink .

The historic Shillito's Elves will start their holiday display at the Foundry on Fifth Street on Friday, and will be animated from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. After that, they'll be available to view in the Foundry's windows 24 hours a day, seven days per week through Jan. 3, 2023.

The Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt launches tonight in Downtown with an opening ceremony and keg tapping at 4 p.m. The 15-minute ceremony will take place on the Schmidlapp event stage adjacent to Moerlein Lager House. Christkindlmarkt is free to attend.

See The Enquirer's full list of holiday events happening in Greater Cincinnati this year here .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Fountain Square tree lighting is tonight. Here's how to watch on TV and in person

