Three Coborn's employees celebrate 45 years of service

 3 days ago

Each of three Coborn’s employees recently celebrated 45 years with Coborn’s, including Debra Kapsner-Olson, Kim LeBlanc and Jerome Valentine

All three were hired the week before the store opened in Little Falls.

Pictured are (from left): Nick Hemminger, liquor store manager; Deb Kapsner-Olson, liquor clerk; Dan Moe, former liquor manager; Kim LeBlanc, scanning coordinator; Kyle Wensmann, store director; and Jerome Valentine, frozen/dairy manager.

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

