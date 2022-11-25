Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
WSAZ
The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington. The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up. Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and...
Heritage Farm’s Christmas Village in West Virginia set to open this week
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heritage Farm’s sixth annual Appalachian Christmas Village will be open to the public starting Friday, Dec. 2. Audy Perry, the executive director of Heritage Farm, said the village offers something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit. “We blend the old and the new of Appalachia. So, we have artisans […]
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of a list of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 […]
WSAZ
Food safety during the holidays
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://cabellhealth.org/. The Cabell Huntington Health Department encourages everyone to get their flu shots and COVID boosters. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WSAZ
Lung Cancer Awareness Month with KDMC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://www.kingsdaughtershealth.com/ or call 606-408-8999.
2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
WSAZ
Charleston businesses’ work together on Small Business Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For local businesses, Small Business Saturday isn’t only a way for people to support their community. Owner of Oddbird Gifts Naomi Bays said it’s also a day to show off what’s special about the city. “Small businesses are really where it’s at,” she said....
Mason County, West Virginia woman sentenced for role in murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman was sentenced to one year in jail for her role in the homicide of Paul Wesley Matheny, whose body was found on Oct. 28, 2021, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Rachel Lee Thomas, of Mason County, […]
Ironton Tribune
Christmas events set for Monday
Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
Metro News
Logan County hunter kills an oldie
LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
WSAZ
Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A trial is underway for a former Huntington City Council member charged with malicious assault after a shooting that left a man paralyzed. Opening statements were given Monday, and at least one witness was called in the trial of Tom McCallister. The shooting happened April 2019...
WSAZ
Two minors arrested for murder
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
WSAZ
Officials break ground on expansion of Little Sandy Correctional Facility
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A project in Elliott County, decades in the making, is finally coming to fruition. Officials broke ground on phase two of the expansion of the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. Following the $114 million groundbreaking, the finished product will make it the second largest prison in...
WSAZ
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
