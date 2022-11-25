ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

The Huntington Nutcracker with Huntington Dance Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Dance Theatre is a nonprofit dance studio located in the heart of downtown Huntington. The studio provides dance and movement opportunities for all dancers 18-months and up. Their annual holiday performance, The Huntington Nutcracker, will take place December 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Food safety during the holidays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit: https://cabellhealth.org/. The Cabell Huntington Health Department encourages everyone to get their flu shots and COVID boosters. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston businesses' work together on Small Business Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For local businesses, Small Business Saturday isn’t only a way for people to support their community. Owner of Oddbird Gifts Naomi Bays said it’s also a day to show off what’s special about the city. “Small businesses are really where it’s at,” she said....
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Christmas events set for Monday

Parade steps off at 6 p.m. The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been...
IRONTON, OH
Metro News

Logan County hunter kills an oldie

LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A trial is underway for a former Huntington City Council member charged with malicious assault after a shooting that left a man paralyzed. Opening statements were given Monday, and at least one witness was called in the trial of Tom McCallister. The shooting happened April 2019...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Two minors arrested for murder

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two minors have been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing that happened early Monday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a 911 call just after 1 a.m. The caller said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Two juveniles charged with West Portsmouth man's murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the death of a Scioto County man early Monday. About 1 a.m., Scioto County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival in the 1400 block of Second Street in West Portsmouth, officials found Jayson Stephan McGraw, 18, on the ground […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH

