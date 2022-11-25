ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11

A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade. According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Business Spotlight: Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts

Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
EMPORIA, VA
cbs17

Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Carol Justice Butler

Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County

A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr.

Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was the son of the late, Lloyd Ligon, Sr., and Lucille Doyle Ligon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ligon Dalton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Ferguson Ligon, his beloved son, Lloyd Benjamin “Benjie” Ligon, III, his two grandsons, Tyler Ligon, and Cole Ligon, his precious sisters, Jacquline Born (Rex), Peggy Nichols, Betty Jo Dickens (Bert), along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
EMPORIA, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ford recalling nearly 520,000 SUVs due to fire risk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is urging owners of around 518,993 SUVs to take their vehicles back to the dealership to be inspected for cracked fuel injectors. According to a release on Ford’s website, some 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines may have cracked fuel injectors, which can cause […]
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Debris on I-95 North no longer causing backups in Richmond

UPDATE: The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened, according to VDOT. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A debris spill on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the debris is at mile marker 77.3, between the Chamberlayne Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard […]
RICHMOND, VA

