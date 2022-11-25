Read full article on original website
Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade slated for Dec. 11
A holiday tradition will return to Emporia on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Emporia Jaycees host the town’s annual Christmas parade. According to Emporia Jaycees treasurer (and soon-to-be statewide Jaycees president) Brian Morris, the parade has already secured several participants. These include Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Hospital, the Virginia State Police, and the local volunteer fire department, among others.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Business Spotlight: Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts
Picture Perfect Frames and Gifts, located on Halifax Street in Emporia, usually closes at 5 p.m. every afternoon. However, last week co-owners Mayes Clements and Stephanie Clements kept their doors open just a little while longer — for an Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce business after-hours event which allowed local business owners the chance to network with each other.
NBC12
The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad to host annual ‘Blessing of the animals’ event
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Friends of Richmond Mounted Squad invites all pet owners and animal lovers to the annual Blessing of the Animals event. The Richmond Police Mounted Unit, Richmond’s K9′s, service animals and pets will gather to be celebrated for their service and companionship. Reverend Karen...
cbs17
Nonprofit started by reserve Halifax County deputy now accepting toy donations for children
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children in Halifax County and the surrounding area. The Rewritten Story Foundation, which was started by Halifax County reserve deputy and business owner Tracy Story, is partnering with local law enforcement and businesses for a toy drive for families in need.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Carol Justice Butler
Crystal River, FL—Carol Justice Butler, 83, formerly from Emporia, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Carol was born on May 8, 1939. Predeceased by her parents, David H. Justice, Sr, and Texie B. Justice, also her brother, David H. Justice, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Benton(Buck) Butler of Crystal River, Fl. She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis Lynch, Dawn Smith, Gail Pennington and DeeLaine Elliott.. Her children- Anita Thorpe of Emporia, VA, Sue Knott(Jud) of Clarksville, VA, Eddie Golding(Wanda) of Ocean Isle, NC, Cindy Congleton(J.W.) of Hopewell, VA and Benny Butler of Hopkinsville, KY, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
Kick off the holiday season at Maymont’s Merry Market
Relax under twinkling holidays lights, cozy up by a fire pit or learn a bit of history at Maymont's upcoming Merry Market.
Staffing issues closes Petersburg fire station despite over 150 job applications
Closing the doors due to a lack of firefighters goes against what Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham requested the city manager to due during the last city council meeting on November 15.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County
A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
NBC12
Fairyland Christmas holiday home celebrates final season
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Like millions of twinkling stars in the night sky, the Fairyland Christmas display on Wistar Court has served as a beacon drawing in thousands to the spirit of Christmas for decades. But the true legacy of Fairyland runs longer than the over four miles of wires...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr.
Lloyd Benjamin “Butch” Ligon, Jr., 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. He was the son of the late, Lloyd Ligon, Sr., and Lucille Doyle Ligon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ligon Dalton. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Dianne Ferguson Ligon, his beloved son, Lloyd Benjamin “Benjie” Ligon, III, his two grandsons, Tyler Ligon, and Cole Ligon, his precious sisters, Jacquline Born (Rex), Peggy Nichols, Betty Jo Dickens (Bert), along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Crowds gathered on Thanksgiving weekend to watch Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade in Richmond
Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.
Tractor-trailer hit by train in Isle of Wight County
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in Isle of Wight County after it became stuck on the tracks, according to Virginia State Police.
Richmond residents hope 2009 traffic study will deter developers from building new Sheetz
A city-commissioned traffic analysis from 2009 highlighted traffic concerns around Richmond, but residents in the Stratford Hills neighborhood are honing in on data involving the intersection at Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road, which they hope will convince city officials to reconsider a plan designed to bring more traffic to the community.
Science Museum back on track with 45th annual Model Railroad Show in Richmond
The Model Railroad Show returns to the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond for the holiday weekend.
NBC12
Demolition for gas station underway in south Richmond despite neighborhood opposition
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Construction fencing is going up around the location of a new Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Hathaway Road. Demolition of the vacant building in south Richmond is set to start this week. “Our informal slogan is ‘not a done deal’...
Ford recalling nearly 520,000 SUVs due to fire risk
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is urging owners of around 518,993 SUVs to take their vehicles back to the dealership to be inspected for cracked fuel injectors. According to a release on Ford’s website, some 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines may have cracked fuel injectors, which can cause […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Debris on I-95 North no longer causing backups in Richmond
UPDATE: The scene has since been cleared and all lanes have been reopened, according to VDOT. RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A debris spill on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the debris is at mile marker 77.3, between the Chamberlayne Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard […]
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
