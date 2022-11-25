Read full article on original website
Bustle
Evan Peters Decompressed After Dahmer By Watching This Will Ferrell Movie
This fall, Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer series quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched series ever. In fact, as far as English-language titles go, it’s second only to Stranger Things Season 4, according to Variety. Despite all of the show’s success, Evan Peters hasn’t worked since filming wrapped...
Bustle
Nicola Coughlan Just Shared A Major Update About Bridgerton S3
Fans of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting the show’s much-anticipated third chapter. Although exact details of Season 3 are yet to be disclosed, Netflix has shared the occasional tidbit about the new series, including that it will largely centre on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka “Polin”). Now, lead star Nicola Coughlan (aka Lady Whistledown) has shared another major update, leaving fans even more excited for Bridgerton Season 3.
Will Smith speaks to Trevor Noah about ‘bottled rage’ behind Oscars slap
The actor said there were ‘many nuances and complexities’ behind his assault on Chris Rock, but he understood viewers’ revulsion
Bustle
Love, Lizzo’s Harry Styles Scene Is Just 1 Moment That Made Fans Feel Seen
Lizzo gave fans something to feast their eyes on this Thanksgiving: her new HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo. The inspirational story revisits the Grammy winner’s humble beginnings, tracking her meteoric rise to international stardom, by giving an intimate look into the experiences that shaped her hard-earned success. Love, Lizzo has more than its fair share of vulnerable moments, and given the misogyny, racism, fatphobia, and trolling she’s dealt with in her career, she initially had doubts about revealing so much of herself.
Bustle
Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Jill Scott Winning I’m A Celeb
Bringing it home for the second time this year, former Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle during the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! final. After 22 days in the Australian jungle, Scott took first prize ahead of Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and former Health Secretary and Conservative MP for West Suffolk Matt Hancock. However, before Scott took home the crown, she and her two remaining campmates took part in the last trial of the series. The former footballer faced her fear of rats, Warner realised he doesn’t mind a fermented duck egg, and Hancock was submerged underwater with all sorts of critters.
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Holiday Photos Of Ben Affleck & Her Twins
All is well in the Affleck household after Thanksgiving 2022. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot and blended their families earlier this year, and J.Lo is making sure the world knows that they’re one big happy family. In a Thanksgiving Instagram post, Lopez gave thanks by showing Affleck parenting her kids Max and Esme — twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Bustle
Queen Consort Camilla Just Retired A Beloved Royal Tradition
Making her first major household change since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla, has modernised the traditional role of ladies-in-waiting. Since the Middle Ages, a lady-in-waiting has been the personal assistant of a Queen or Princess, helping with everyday tasks in private and during royal engagements. They are also seen as companions, advisors, and secretaries for the female royal they are assigned to, and are often close friends or sometimes siblings of the monarch they serve. Now, these ladies-in-waiting will be known as the “Queen’s companions.” But what will this more modernised take on the traditional lady-in-waiting role entail?
Bustle
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr’s First Date Was Unexpected
With two decades of marriage firmly under their belt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have definitely proven that couples can make it in Hollywood after all. The pair recently celebrated twenty years of marriage earlier this year and shared their adoration for one another through some particularly cute Instagram posts, with Gellar sharing a throwback photo of their wedding day captioned “20.” We recently saw Gellar in the ‘90s inspired Do Revenge, and Prinze is now also back on our screens in his new Christmas film, Christmas With You. But how did Gellar and Prinze first meet?
Bustle
Meet Jungle Runner-Up Owen Warner's Equally Handsome Brothers
During his stint in the Australian jungle, actor Owen Warner quickly became an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 favourite. The Hollyoaks star tackled a series of gruesome challenges and won the hearts of viewers and his campmates alike throughout his journey on the ITV reality series. After finishing in a respectable second place behind Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott, Warner reunited with his family, including his two brothers, in the best way. But, who are Owen Warner’s brothers, Jake and Louie? Keep scrolling for everything we know about the pair.
Bustle
All American
After The CW airs the All American fall finale on Nov. 28, fans may want to catch up on the first half of Season 5 with a streaming marathon — or invite their friends and family to watch the critically acclaimed football drama for themselves. To that end, when will All American Season 5 stream on Netflix?
Bustle
Michelle Obama Opened Up About The “Discord And Discomfort” Of Marriage
She may be one-half of one of the highest-profile couples on the planet, but Michelle Obama still deals with many of the same marital issues that every other partnered person does. The former first lady and bestselling author promoted her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, by shedding light on one of the topics she tackles in it: marriage. In a Nov. 25 Instagram post, she got candid about lessons she’s learned in her relationship with former President Barack Obama, through the ebbs and flows.
Bustle
The Confessions Of Frannie Langton’s
If you love a crime mystery and period drama combo, then ITV has certainly delivered with The Confessions of Frannie Langton. Following Frannie’s journey from a slavery plantation in Jamaica to a mansion of George and Marguerite Benham in Georgian England, events take a sharp turn when the Benhams are killed and Frannie is accused of their murders. Taking on the lead role is British actor Karla-Simone Spence, who fans may recognise from Blue Story. But who exactly is Karla-Simone Spence?
Bustle
Kate Middleton Shares The Key To Building A “Happier Society” In A New Op-Ed
Even as the British royal family maintains its political neutrality, members still champion causes close to their hearts. For Catherine, the Princess of Wales, that list is long, and issues like children, physical and mental health, and poverty are high priorities. Case in point? The future queen wrote an op-ed that was published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25 highlighting the importance of children’s “first crucial years of life” — for both them as individuals and for society at large.
