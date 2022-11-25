Making her first major household change since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III’ wife, Queen Consort Camilla, has modernised the traditional role of ladies-in-waiting. Since the Middle Ages, a lady-in-waiting has been the personal assistant of a Queen or Princess, helping with everyday tasks in private and during royal engagements. They are also seen as companions, advisors, and secretaries for the female royal they are assigned to, and are often close friends or sometimes siblings of the monarch they serve. Now, these ladies-in-waiting will be known as the “Queen’s companions.” But what will this more modernised take on the traditional lady-in-waiting role entail?

16 HOURS AGO