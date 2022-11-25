ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
WKYT 27

Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station prepares for Cyber Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday is the busiest day for online orders. With a click of the mouse, you can have a package at your doorstep within a day or two. “Cyber Monday is Amazon’s Super Bowl, we’ve been preparing all year for this,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “One of our busiest days of the year.”
WKYT 27

Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station. “Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”
WKYT 27

Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
WKYT 27

Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
WKYT 27

Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
fox56news.com

Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington

People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
fox56news.com

A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
WKYT 27

Hank the Horse heads to New York City

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
WTVQ

Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
fox56news.com

1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
fox56news.com

Christmas tree farms near Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
fox56news.com

2 safe after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
My 1053 WJLT

How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
