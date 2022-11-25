Read full article on original website
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
Amazon’s Lexington Delivery Station prepares for Cyber Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday is the busiest day for online orders. With a click of the mouse, you can have a package at your doorstep within a day or two. “Cyber Monday is Amazon’s Super Bowl, we’ve been preparing all year for this,” Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said. “One of our busiest days of the year.”
Lexington businesses participating in ‘Small Business Saturday’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Angel Fluker is the owner of Angelic Hearts in Julietta Market at Greyline Station. “Small business means everything to me,” said Fluker. “It’s an opportunity to support a dream. Also, it gives us an opportunity to support the community back once we make the money here. It is the heartbeat of whatever community you’re in.”
Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
Annual Holiday Lighting Festival in downtown Lexington sheds light on antisemitism.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Triangle park was filled with many people and lights to kick off the holiday season. Lights of all colors, shapes, and sizes lit up the city. The annual Holiday Lighting Festival brought out people from all different parts of the community. One couple, Tom and Cara...
Kentucky shop with Cocaine Bear merch anticipating release of inspired movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a story that is stranger than fiction, but has been the inspiration behind a horror film set to be released in early 2023. The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting 40 kilos of cocaine.
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The December 2021 tornadoes cut deep into so many western Kentucky communities. In Mayfield, the scars are still visible as the rebuild continues. “We know people that completely lost their homes, some are still rebuilding as we go into winter again,” said Justine Riley, an artist and Mayfield native.
Leftover Thanksgiving meals help local shelters in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been 23 winters at the Catholic Action Center. Ginny Ramsey works at the Catholic Action Center and said as the weather gets colder it doesn’t get any easier for those at the center. “There are hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of folks out...
Use canned food to pay fines in Lexington
People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. People in Lexington with park or parking fines could use canned food to pay their fees. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you...
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
Hank the Horse heads to New York City
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s bell-ringing season and Hank the Horse is heading to New York City in support of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hank left his home in Paris Sunday morning. After spending a few nights in Pennsylvania, Hank will arrive in Times Square to officially kick off Giving Tuesday.
Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington. Police...
Christmas tree farms near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Turkey season has passed and now it is time for many in Lexington to start shopping for a Christmas tree. If you haven’t yet picked up a tree real or fake you might be ready to close the deal on one soon and Lexington has a few tree farms close.
Kentucky's only Narcan vending machine gets heavy use, makes national news
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Narcan vending machine installed outside the police department in Vine Grove was emptied several times, and more than 400 doses have been dispensed. The machine has dispensed exactly 428 doses since it was installed in October 2022. "I know that it's not just the people...
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
2 safe after Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A fire damaged a Lexington home Sunday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said they are investigating a house fire that happened around 12:45 a.m. near the 500 block of Ashley Way. The department said two people were in the home but made it out...
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Step inside the world of Westeros in this Kentucky Airbnb inspired by Game of Thrones
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WZTV) — In the heart of Lexington’s historic district, an entirely custom-designed Airbnb will take guests inside a page of George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series. Wayne Ebersohl and his girlfriend, Rachel Johnson, bred the idea for a Game of Thrones short-term rental after purchasing the...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
