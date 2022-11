Butch Oliver, 75, of Cullman, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at his residence. Butch was born on October 29, 1947 in Russellville. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where his funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Winston Memorial Cemetery. Brother Gary Wakefield will officiate.

