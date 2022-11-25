Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Naig: '22 harvest 'better than expected'
(Des Moines) -- Despite widespread drought, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is pleased with the results of this fall's harvest. With the 2022 harvest all but completed, Naig assessed the outcome on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. While he expects overall yields to be down 1-to-2%, Naig adds the state was coming off record breaking yields last year. Overall, Naig says this year's harvest was better than expected.
Daily Iowan
‘I couldn’t stand living in my own skin’: Among a nationwide trend of anti-trans legislation, Iowa leads the pack
Content Warning: This article mentions references to self-harm and suicide as well as mentions of transphobia. Growing up in Dubuque, Iowa, Simon Reichel said he faced harassment and violence because of his identity. After coming out to his family and friends at 15 years old, he said his parents verbally abused him for being a transgender male and called him the “antichrist.”
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
kmaland.com
Snow anticipated in parts of Iowa Tuesday
(Des Moines) -- Forecasters say wintery weather will return to Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday and it’ll mean slow-going for traffic with two-to-four inches of snow possible along with a light glazing of ice. Meteorologist Brad Small, at the National Weather Service, says a Winter Weather Advisory is...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
iheart.com
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Iowans Already Knew This But Now It’s Backed By Science
Iowans, you knew this already but now we can finally say we have science to prove it. This study has to have been 100% legit right? There's no way they'd just make something like this up. I've always found it pretty interesting how our taste in certain flavors varies so greatly from region to region. Would you agree with the incredibly real scientific study put together by Whiskey Riff?
kmaland.com
Iowa's Wild Turkeys: A Success Story for Endangered Species
(KMAland) -- Wildlife advocates want more species to have the same survival chances wild turkeys did when they were on the Endangered Species List, not all that long ago. There were no wild turkeys in Iowa for much of the last century, but today, there are enough for two hunting seasons in the state, in spring and fall. Nationwide, roughly 7 million wild turkeys roam free.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
kmaland.com
Backers of NE Minimum-Wage Hike Address Concerns of 'No' Voters
(KMAland) -- On Nebraska's ballot initiative to increase the state's minimum wage by $1.50 per year between 2023 and 2026, 60% of Nebraska midterm voters said "yes," which means the Nebraska minimum wage will reach $15 an hour by 2026. Ken Smith, economic justice program director for Nebraska Appleseed, one...
cbs2iowa.com
Governor's decision to end extra SNAP benefits leaves some Iowans struggling
Governor Kim Reynolds made the decision earlier this year to end extra SNAP benefits for Iowans who receive that help. Now with inflation still being a major factor months after thousands of Iowans had those benefits cut, Iowa's News Now Statehouse reporter Skylar Tallal looks into how those Iowans are doing.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow: Here's a breakdown by county
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across portions of Iowa and Minnesota for Tuesday. A glaze of ice and snow accumulations of 1-4" are expected across these areas, with higher snow totals north of I-90. Timing - A wintry mix begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and snow will continue...
kmaland.com
Iowa to Collect $6 Million Over Google Location-Tracking Practices
(Des Moines) -- Iowa will collect more than $6 million from Google over the internet giant's location-tracking practices. The settlement is part of a multi-state, $390 million lawsuit. The Iowa Attorney General's office has seen an increase in consumer complaints related to online activity, and has devoted more resources to...
Comments / 2