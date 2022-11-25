ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football gives thanks for Kirby Smart, 10 key players on No. 1-ranked Bulldogs

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Georgia fans have plenty to give thanks for on this No. 1-ranked 2022 football team, starting with the head coach.

Kirby Smart is making his case for a place on the SEC football coaches’ Mount Rushmore alongside legends Paul “Bear” Bryant, Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier.

Smart and his Bulldogs recently became just the third program to go undefeated in back-to-back SEC seasons since the league split into division play in 1992.

UGA has also developed more NFL draft picks under Smart’s leadership than other collegiate programs over the past four NFL drafts, including last year’s record-breaking group:

Georgia 38

Alabama 36

Ohio State 35

LSU 32

