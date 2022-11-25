Read full article on original website
More Than 1,000 PlayStation Games Discounted In New PSN Sale
The PlayStation Store has two massive year-end sales discounting hundreds of AAA and indie games on PlayStation 4 and 5 right now. The End of Year sale features a ton of popular games, including some titles from 2022. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Indies sale includes a lot of gems across a wide variety of genres for cheap. Both events run through December 21 and include some of the best-selling PlayStation games, new and old, for as much as 80% off.
Huge PC Game Cyber Monday Sale Is Live Now
If you happened to miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score some of today’s hottest games at the lowest prices of the year. Humble is joining in on the fun, with a massive Cyber Monday Sale that includes a gigantic list of PC games.
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Now Live - Here Are The Best Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is now in full swing. Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals are disappearing tomorrow, but right now you can score video games, computer monitors, controllers, and other tech at some of the lowest prices of the year.
The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts On Exclusive Games
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.
Best Cyber Monday Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Though Black Friday is in the rearview mirror, the deals haven't stopped just yet. Xbox fans looking for games, accessories, or even consoles still have time to shop some of the best discounts of the year thanks to Cyber Monday Xbox deals. We've rounded up the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals available now.
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Discounted For Cyber Monday
Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends cabinet is on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the brand-new cabinet for only $500, down from $600. We wouldn't be surprised to see the cabinet sell out at this price. For more Arcade1Up deals, check out our roundup of the best Arcade1Up Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.
Hori's Shoulder-Mounted Gaming Speakers Are On Sale For Black Friday
HORI’s unique 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 4 and 5 is almost 50% off for Black Friday. You can grab it right now for just $62 (down from $120) at Amazon. There’s also an Xbox model that works with Xbox One and Series X, though it’s only discounted to $80 (normally $120). Aside from the prices and platform compatibility, the only other difference between the devices is the PlayStation model is white and Xbox model is black. Both are also Windows-compatible.
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Apex Legends Mobile Gets Revenant As Next Playable Legend
Apex Legends Mobile's third season is approaching the halfway mark, and developer Respawn Entertainment just announced Season 3.5's launch date and its debut legend, Revenant. Just like Ash, Revenant is a familiar faceplate to console and PC players, and the spooky simulacrum will make his transition to mobile when Apex Legends Mobile's mid-season update drops tomorrow, November 28.
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
Save $50 On Logitech's G Cloud Portable Console
Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale. This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g--figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.
Cyberpunk 2077 Helped CD Projekt Make More Money Than Ever Before In A Q3
CD Projekt Group has released its latest earnings report, detailing how the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 is performing from a business perspective, and times are good. Thanks in part to a rally around Cyberpunk 2077 that saw the game reach more than 1 million daily players...
Today's Wordle Answer (#528) - November 29, 2022
It's Tuesday, November 29, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. After a somewhat easy answer yesterday on Monday, Wordle has given players a classic difficult word to guess today. The word isn't completely uncommon, but it likely won't be player's third or fourth guess no matter what letters they have correct.
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
Disney's Newest Movie Will Lose $100 Million In Theaters, Report Says
Disney's newest movie, the animated film Strange World, was a box office disappointment and could lose $100 million during its theatrical run. Variety reports that the movie made $11.9 million over the weekend in the US and $18.6 million for the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period--this missed expectations of up to $40 million.
