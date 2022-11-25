Read full article on original website
City holds vigil, honors 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds gathered Monday in Virginia’s second-largest city to honor six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart, with the state's governor pledging to confront a “mental health and a behavioral health crisis.”. Chesapeake's candlelight vigil paid tribute to a diverse group...
Widespread Prescribed Fire Operations Resume at Lake Tahoe This Week
(November 28, 2022) The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) will resume prescribed fire operations this week in the Lake Tahoe Basin, conditions and weather permitting. California State Parks, California Tahoe Conservancy, Nevada Division of Forestry, North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will be burning piles in numerous locations. Smoke will be present.
Ben Kieckhefer Named Governor-elect Lombardo's Incoming Chief of Staff
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration. Today he announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
Nevada comes up short to UNLV, loses Fremont Cannon, 27-22
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV's 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game. Nick Williams pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from...
