Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration. Today he announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO