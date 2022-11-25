Read full article on original website
Marlin Riddell
3d ago
Man Oh Man... Hearing people getting raned over/hit by a freaking (Large, Tons Of Steal With A Loud Horn Moving LocomotiveTrain) makes you really think 🤔 to say, "Either Committed Suicide And/Or Had No Business Being On Them Tracks"!!!
2news.com
One Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Driver Arrested
The Reno Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on North Virginia Street and Talus Way. Officers located an adult woman down in the roadway. REMSA transported her to Renown, where she later died. The suspect vehicle didn't stay on scene and it...
FOX Reno
One killed after getting hit by train in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOLO TV Reno
Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday at the store at Summit Mall. Police say they went into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Town Mall hazmat scare
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to the Reno Town Mall with 17 personnel Monday, Nov. 28 after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a white powdery substance. A security guard reports a homeless person threw the white powder on the security desk, according to Reno Battalion Chief, Roger Mooney.
2news.com
Stockton Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of Reno Man in 2021
Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
mynews4.com
Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
Eastbound I-80 near Stateline reopens after big rig crash
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crash along eastbound Interstate-80 near Floriston on Saturday forced a closure of the roadway at Hirschdale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office. CHP said that the truck and trailer went over an embankment near Floriston Way, near the community of Floriston and injuries are being […]
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash
FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
mynews4.com
Missing 56-year-old woman found safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 25: Reno Police Department officials say Hendrix was found safe. No further details are available at this time. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 56-year-old Sandra Hendrix who was last seen on Wednesday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
2news.com
Midtown Reno Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony This Thursday
The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is back as not only a part of the ever-growing recurring monthly event known as First Thursdays in MidTown, but the kick-off to Let it Glow, Reno!. “MidTown is shining brighter than ever with a newly lit corridor lined with festive...
KOLO TV Reno
South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fallon (Fallon, NV)
Nevada State Police stated that the accident happened near Roberson Rd and US-50 at around 6:15 p.m. According to a State Police preliminary investigation, a Toyota Truck struck a pedestrian crossing US-50 in the second travel lane. It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were...
FOX Reno
Caught on camera: Bear vs. inflatable Christmas decoration outside Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Poor Rudolph won't be able to play in any reindeer games after a bear had its way with some Christmas decor in a Lake Tahoe neighborhood. David Lester of Zephyr Cove woke up to find Rudolph on the ground unresponsive....
2news.com
Truckee Approves Phase 3 of Soaring Ranch Project
(November 28, 2022) The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units...
thefallonpost.org
Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project
On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
Comments / 3