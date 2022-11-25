ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Marlin Riddell
3d ago

Man Oh Man... Hearing people getting raned over/hit by a freaking (Large, Tons Of Steal With A Loud Horn Moving LocomotiveTrain) makes you really think 🤔 to say, "Either Committed Suicide And/Or Had No Business Being On Them Tracks"!!!

2news.com

One Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Driver Arrested

The Reno Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on North Virginia Street and Talus Way. Officers located an adult woman down in the roadway. REMSA transported her to Renown, where she later died. The suspect vehicle didn't stay on scene and it...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

One killed after getting hit by train in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police search for suspects in Apple Store burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RPD is trying to track down three men they say stole from the Apple store in south Reno. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday at the store at Summit Mall. Police say they went into the store and started grabbing as much merchandise as...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Town Mall hazmat scare

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to the Reno Town Mall with 17 personnel Monday, Nov. 28 after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a white powdery substance. A security guard reports a homeless person threw the white powder on the security desk, according to Reno Battalion Chief, Roger Mooney.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Stockton Man Sentenced to Life For Murder of Reno Man in 2021

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks has announced that Ladonn Lee, age 30 from Stockton, California, has been sentenced to a prison term of life without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty of 1st Degree Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon following a two-week jury trial in September.
RENO, NV
ABC10

Injuries reported in crash involving truck near Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A crash that left a semitruck in an embankment shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 80 near Truckee Saturday morning, CHP Truckee said in a Facebook post. Authorities shut down traffic on eastbound I-80 at Hirschdale Road after the crash which happened on Floriston Way. Injuries...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Authorities respond to overdose in Sparks, no mass casualty incident

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police and fire personnel responded to a three person overdose on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at the 200 block of Sawyer Way on Nov. 26 just before 1:30 p.m. Sparks Police Department officials say all subjects were transported to...
SPARKS, NV
CBS Sacramento

Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department: No mass casualty event in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A person monitoring the police and fire scanner tweeted about a possible mass casualty event in Sparks on Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Sawyer Way. The Sparks Police Department released a statement saying there was no mass casualty event. Police said three people suffered drug...
FOX40

Eastbound I-80 near Stateline reopens after big rig crash

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig crash along eastbound Interstate-80 near Floriston on Saturday forced a closure of the roadway at Hirschdale Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Truckee Office. CHP said that the truck and trailer went over an embankment near Floriston Way, near the community of Floriston and injuries are being […]
FLORISTON, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Eastbound I-80 reopens at Hirschdale Road after crash

FLORISTON, Calif. (KOLO) -10 A.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports eastbound Interstate 80 is now open. However, crews remain in the area so drivers are asked to watch for them. ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed Saturday morning at Hirschdale Road after a tractor-trailer went off the road...
mynews4.com

Missing 56-year-old woman found safe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 25: Reno Police Department officials say Hendrix was found safe. No further details are available at this time. The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 56-year-old Sandra Hendrix who was last seen on Wednesday night.
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Midtown Reno Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony This Thursday

The Annual MidTown Holiday Party & Tree Lighting Ceremony is back as not only a part of the ever-growing recurring monthly event known as First Thursdays in MidTown, but the kick-off to Let it Glow, Reno!. “MidTown is shining brighter than ever with a newly lit corridor lined with festive...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Approves Phase 3 of Soaring Ranch Project

(November 28, 2022) The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units...
TRUCKEE, CA
thefallonpost.org

Construction Gearing up on the Truckee Canal Maintenance Project

On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
FERNLEY, NV

