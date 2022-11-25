Read full article on original website
Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads
Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China
U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) tumbled to a fresh lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender.
Idealab Founder Bill Gross Started Selling Solar Energy Kits in 1973 at 15 Years Old. Now He's Leading Solar Tech Company Heliogen
Bill Gross is best known for founding technology incubator Idealab in 1996 after starting a string of tech companies. Today, Gross devotes virtually all of his time being the CEO of clean energy company Heliogen, which concentrates solar energy into high-heat by using an array of circular mirrors. But to...
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...
China Touts Vaccination Progress as It Seeks Reopening Path; Encourages Booster Shots for Seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
As unrest spirals in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, these Chinese Americans worry
Racked with worry, Amy, a Fort Lee resident, kept a close eye Monday on the protests that have erupted in China over that nation's zero-tolerance COVID policies. Those demonstrations followed a fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in China's west, in which 10 people died. The blaze was blamed by many witnesses on strict COVID-19 restrictions that prevented residents of a large apartment building from safely evacuating.
Behind Foxconn’s China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky.
Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore
Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests. "Let's be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across...
European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
