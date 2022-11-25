ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Firm BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy as FTX Fallout Spreads

Crypto firm BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the wake of FTX's bankruptcy. It's the latest in a series of crypto bankruptcies, following FTX, Voyager and Celsius. Distressed crypto firm BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of...
Cramer Says These 5 Factors Could Help the Dow Keep Beating the Other Major Indexes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday explained why he believes the Dow Jones Industrial Average will continue to outperform the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 next year. "As we head into the end of the year, Wall Street tends to crowd into the biggest winners, which is why I expect the Dow to keep outperforming the Nasdaq and the S&P," he said.
Stock Futures Rise After Major Averages Slide on Covid Unrest in China

U.S. stock futures were higher on Tuesday morning after the major averages came under pressure from Covid protests in China, and as investors anticipated more economic data and commentary from Federal Reserve leaders this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 72 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100...
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 4% Ahead of China's Covid Briefing

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.85%, with the Hang Seng Tech index rising 5.45%. In...
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart

'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Enphase Energy Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rio Tinto PLC: "You need to see commodity inflation come back. I will say, it's a great hedge against long-term inflation, though." NIO...
The Bergen Record

As unrest spirals in China over 'zero-COVID' policies, these Chinese Americans worry

Racked with worry, Amy, a Fort Lee resident, kept a close eye Monday on the protests that have erupted in China over that nation's zero-tolerance COVID policies. Those demonstrations followed a fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region in China's west, in which 10 people died. The blaze was blamed by many witnesses on strict COVID-19 restrictions that prevented residents of a large apartment building from safely evacuating.
HAWAII STATE
Cramer's Week Ahead: Strong Labor Report Could Lead Fed to More Aggressive Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that a key labor report could help drive the Federal Reserve's inflation strategy. "We need to see the unemployment rate go higher, while wages remain stable and we get meaningful layoffs in some industries," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors...
European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
