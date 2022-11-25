ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Holiday market returns to Brooklyn

A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Park Slope Rental, a PLG Brownstone

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope co-op, a Clinton Hill brownstone and a West Midwood standalone. Park Slope and Clinton Hill were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope brownstone rental at $10,000 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s Breaking News: Friday, November 25, 2022

SHOP SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY’S HOLIDAY FAIR: Park Slope’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting tomorrow, on Small Business Saturday, will bring together local merchants and members of the community. The Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District is sponsoring this free event, at the 4th Street Plaza (corner of 5th Ave.) that will include free treats through the Buttermilk Bake Shop) and arts + crafts activities for kids (Park Slope Parents), from 5-6 p.m., with the Tree Lighting promptly at 6 p.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
Wallpaper*

Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting

The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays

Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy