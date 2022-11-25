Read full article on original website
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
The Park Slope tree lighting ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Trattoria Oliveto brightens a Dongan Hills corner | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Reggie Hadzi retired from the restaurant business about two years ago — or so he thought. After a brief respite during COVID and a trip back to his hometown Ulcinj, Montenegro, the chef longed to be back in the business. With some family encouragement came the birth of Trattoria Oliveto at 1642 Hylan Blvd. in Dongan Hills.
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Park Slope Rental, a PLG Brownstone
The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope co-op, a Clinton Hill brownstone and a West Midwood standalone. Park Slope and Clinton Hill were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope brownstone rental at $10,000 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
What’s Breaking News: Friday, November 25, 2022
SHOP SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY’S HOLIDAY FAIR: Park Slope’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting tomorrow, on Small Business Saturday, will bring together local merchants and members of the community. The Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District is sponsoring this free event, at the 4th Street Plaza (corner of 5th Ave.) that will include free treats through the Buttermilk Bake Shop) and arts + crafts activities for kids (Park Slope Parents), from 5-6 p.m., with the Tree Lighting promptly at 6 p.m.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
The recent revitalisation of Rockefeller Center has drawn visitors from both near and far to its well-honed curation of retail, culinary and design-savvy offerings. It’s a revolution that has been quietly happening over the past few years, first with the transformation of a 1930s rooftop space, perched on top of Radio City Music Hall, into Radio Park – a half-acre garden and terrace available for business tenants to use – by the landscape design firm HM White in 2021, followed by the makeover of the lobby in 50 Rockefeller Plaza by the New York design firm Studio Mellone, that was unveiled earlier this year. Even its iconic ice-skating rink enjoyed a new second life as the roller-skating disco, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, during summer 2022.
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
